This Low-Maintenance Turfgrass Can Attract Pollinators Through September

From July through September, bees collect and store large amounts of pollen to help sustain the colony through winter. Centipedegrass blooms during this time, when other sources of pollen can be harder to come by. Furthermore, centipedegrass may be just as beneficial to bees as dicotyledonous (dicot) plants, like butterfly bush (Buddleja davidii). The UGA researchers noted that native bees, including bumblebees, actively gathered pollen from centipedegrass, even when dicot plants, like butterfly bush, were nearby. Even better, the researchers found that the grass's pollen was comparable in quality to butterfly bush's pollen in supporting bees in their larval and pupal stages.

Adult hoverflies have also been found to collect pollen from centipedegrass. Although these insects sometimes get mistaken for wasps, they're completely harmless and are one of the most beneficial insects to have in a garden. The adults help pollinate as they move through the flowers when feeding, and their larvae prey on common pests like aphids, mealy bugs, and thrips.

Surprisingly, centipedegrass also benefits some butterflies. While its flowers don't produce nectar for adult butterflies, the turfgrass provides necessary food for caterpillars. Butterflies must lay their eggs on specific host plants, and centipedegrass is one of the few host plants for the Carolina Satyr butterfly. Adult butterflies tend to occupy areas that contain their host plants, so growing centipedegrass can be a great way to attract more to your garden.