Home Depot Is Giving Away A Freebie With This Milwaukee Tool Deal

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Many people are loyal to one brand of tools, whether it's DeWalt, Craftsman, or Milwaukee, and they would never think to deviate. It's no different than loyalty to a certain sports team or car maker. But there's one word everyone can get behind, and that's "free." Right now, Home Depot is running a promotion that hooks customers up with a free Milwaukee M18 18-Volt 5.0 Ah Lithium-Ion XC Battery Pack when they purchase one of 20 qualifying products. The offer lasts as long as supplies are in stock, and it's only applicable for online purchases.

So, how exactly does it work? Well, you have to purchase an eligible M18 item, which primarily consists of power tools ranging from cordless circular saws to sanders. The cheapest eligible item starts at $199.00 and the most expensive, Milwaukee's Cordless Combo Kit, tops out at $499.00. Needless to say, the deal isn't entirely free, and you'll have to spend at least a couple hundred bucks to reap the BOGO reward. However, the M18 5.0 Ah Battery retails for $169.00 on its own at Home Depot, so it could save a lot if you would have to purchase it to power other M18 tools. As an alternative, the deal lets you select a free M18 Cordless Impact Driver, which retails for $179.00, instead of the battery pack, if that's what you'd prefer.