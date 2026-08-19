Home Depot Is Giving Away A Freebie With This Milwaukee Tool Deal
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Many people are loyal to one brand of tools, whether it's DeWalt, Craftsman, or Milwaukee, and they would never think to deviate. It's no different than loyalty to a certain sports team or car maker. But there's one word everyone can get behind, and that's "free." Right now, Home Depot is running a promotion that hooks customers up with a free Milwaukee M18 18-Volt 5.0 Ah Lithium-Ion XC Battery Pack when they purchase one of 20 qualifying products. The offer lasts as long as supplies are in stock, and it's only applicable for online purchases.
So, how exactly does it work? Well, you have to purchase an eligible M18 item, which primarily consists of power tools ranging from cordless circular saws to sanders. The cheapest eligible item starts at $199.00 and the most expensive, Milwaukee's Cordless Combo Kit, tops out at $499.00. Needless to say, the deal isn't entirely free, and you'll have to spend at least a couple hundred bucks to reap the BOGO reward. However, the M18 5.0 Ah Battery retails for $169.00 on its own at Home Depot, so it could save a lot if you would have to purchase it to power other M18 tools. As an alternative, the deal lets you select a free M18 Cordless Impact Driver, which retails for $179.00, instead of the battery pack, if that's what you'd prefer.
Is the Milwaukee M18 5.0 Ah Battery deal worth it?
The M18 5.0 Ah Battery is compatible with all M18 cordless power tools, so if you already own a few of these Milwaukee items or are looking to buy a starter pack of essential tools, then it's worth looking into. Based on over 3,000 reviews on Home Depot's website, customers rate the battery 4.7 out of 5.0. Multiple reviews praise the battery's fast recharge time, which the brand claims to be 105 minutes or less using a standard charger, as well as its lightweight design. "It delivers consistent power and lasts a long time, even when using high-demand tools like impact drivers, circular saws, and grinders," one Home Depot five-star reviewer wrote. "If you already own Milwaukee M18 tools, this battery is an excellent choice and one I would definitely recommend."
The XC, which stands for "Extended Capacity," is the middle tier of Milwaukee's RedLithium M18 batteries. It offers superior performance than Milwaukee's CP (Compact) batteries but reduced performance compared to the HD (High Output) and Forge lines. It's sort of a do-it-all battery that can be described as an "everyday" model, but it's not the absolute top of the line. As far as whether the M18 deal is worth it or not largely depends on your current tool setup, preference between cordless vs. corded power tools, or if your interest is already piqued by any of the eligible items that you'd have to purchase to take advantage of the free-battery offer.