This Familiar Kitchen Backsplash Has A Completely Different Look Now

Kitchen trends come and go, but subway tile remains one of the most popular kitchen backsplash materials thanks to its affordability, versatility, and durability. The glazed ceramic tiles were originally invented to brighten up the New York City subway system while making it easier to clean. Homeowners quickly realized that cleaner and brighter were also exactly what they wanted for their kitchens, and subway tiles have remained a staple of many residential interiors ever since. Now, you may recognize them as 3-by-6-inch glossy white rectangles, but today's versions actually look quite different, with new colorways, sizes, textures, and patterns to choose from.

"Tastes have evolved over the years, but the popularity of subway tiles remains, spurred on by the plethora of colors and finishes that have revitalized this classic style," Original Style's product marketing manager Hannah Guilbert said in an interview with Livingetc. As homeowners and interior designers agree that basic white feels builder-grade at this point, many are opting forest green, navy, taupe, and wine red subway tile instead. Colorful subway tiles are more expensive, but even changing up the grout color surrounding your white tile can give the familiar kitchen backsplash a completely different look if you're on a budget. An added bonus? Darker grout colors hide dirt and grime better than stark white or light gray.