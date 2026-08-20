This Familiar Kitchen Backsplash Has A Completely Different Look Now
Kitchen trends come and go, but subway tile remains one of the most popular kitchen backsplash materials thanks to its affordability, versatility, and durability. The glazed ceramic tiles were originally invented to brighten up the New York City subway system while making it easier to clean. Homeowners quickly realized that cleaner and brighter were also exactly what they wanted for their kitchens, and subway tiles have remained a staple of many residential interiors ever since. Now, you may recognize them as 3-by-6-inch glossy white rectangles, but today's versions actually look quite different, with new colorways, sizes, textures, and patterns to choose from.
"Tastes have evolved over the years, but the popularity of subway tiles remains, spurred on by the plethora of colors and finishes that have revitalized this classic style," Original Style's product marketing manager Hannah Guilbert said in an interview with Livingetc. As homeowners and interior designers agree that basic white feels builder-grade at this point, many are opting forest green, navy, taupe, and wine red subway tile instead. Colorful subway tiles are more expensive, but even changing up the grout color surrounding your white tile can give the familiar kitchen backsplash a completely different look if you're on a budget. An added bonus? Darker grout colors hide dirt and grime better than stark white or light gray.
Experiment with pattern, size, and finish when color isn't enough
Picking a bold subway tile or grout color isn't the only way to modernize the look of this perennial classic. You could also tweak the layout to make subway tile the star of your kitchen. Herringbone and basketweave patterns are classic options, while stacking tiles creates a contemporary look. Plus, the right installation can work a little magic trick in a small kitchen. As interior designer Debbie DeMarais told Homes & Gardens, "[A vertical stacked] approach not only adds visual depth, but also heightens the appeal of an under-cabinet placement because it's particularly effective in making smaller spaces appear taller."
Another detail not to overlook is the wide variety of sizes available. If you're obsessed with the vintage aesthetic of the 1920s and 1930s, swap the brick shape for square or field tiles in period-correct colors. Meanwhile, new longer shapes are embraced by interior design enthusiasts who want to create more modern patterns. You can even find subway tiles with delicately scalloped edges, which add an unexpected touch of visual interest compared with plain white cubes.
The effect is heightened even further when you're intentional about finishes. Smooth, glossy tiles are beloved in no small part because of how easy they are to clean. However, natural glazed Zellige or clay tiles and soft matte alternatives create a tactile and earthy look that feels right on trend.