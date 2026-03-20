This Tiny Tweak Is Making Subway Tile The Star Of 2026 Kitchens

In recent years, subway tile has seemingly found its way into just about every home. A historical design that is inspired by the tiles that covered New York's subway stations in the early 1900s, these rectangular pieces of ceramic felt like they would play nice with just about every kitchen style that dominated trends in the 2010s, from farmhouse to mid-century modern. As such, their popularity exploded. Unless a designer was doing something truly out of the box, subway tiles were the gold standard pick for a trendy, sleek, and affordable backsplash. Until we started getting tired of them, that is.

Nothing gold can stay, and over-saturation is one of the easiest ways to kill a home design fad. After subway tiles started popping up everywhere, they started feeling less trendy and more builder grade. Pair this with the push towards personality in design and away from outdated white kitchens, and it was only natural for this backsplash that was once seen as timeless to start falling out of favor. Designers aren't ready to give it all up quite yet, however. By embracing a new herringbone arrangement rather than the classic end-to-end look, some are predicting that subway tiles might see a revival in 2026.

"This style of tiling is becoming increasingly popular and works well with both half tiles and brick style tiles," Hannah Guilbert, Product Marketing Manager at Original Style, shared with Livingetc. "While this layout may look complex, it can be easily achieved when prepared and planned correctly." By simply angling your tiles 45 degrees and nestling them together, you can revive this trend and give it the extra dose of personality it needs to feel fresh.