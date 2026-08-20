Agitator Vs. Impeller Washing Machine: Which One Is Better?

When choosing a washing machine, there's a lot to consider. Should you go with a front-loading machine or a classic top-loader? Is there a chance you might regret buying a top-load washer? And, if you go with a top-loader, should you get one with an agitator or an impeller?

Top loading machines have either an agitator or an impeller. An agitator looks like a tall spindle set in the center of the machine's wash basket or drum, and an impeller resembles a short cone or disc placed on the bottom. Whether one is better than the other depends on your laundry day goals, such as what you want to wash, whether you use a dryer or not, and how concerned you are about water use.

Before diving into the differences between an agitator and an impeller, consider their similarities. Both are meant to help your laundry get clean. During a wash cycle, clothes rub against the agitator, which helps to break up dirt and release stains. In a machine with an impeller, the impeller moves water and detergent, and this motion moves the clothing against itself, creating friction that removes dirt and stains.

Now for the differences. Agitator washers have a reputation for being rough on clothing, although modern models are typically gentler than older ones. Since the spindle takes up a fair amount of space in the basin, agitator models can't handle bulky items or very large loads. Impeller machines use less water and are known for being gentler on fabrics. Plus, their design allows for larger laundry loads.