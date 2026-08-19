The Thrift Store Find I Used To Create A Rustic Bathroom Vanity With A Clever DIY

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Welcome to The Thrifted Fix, where Hunker writers turn pre-loved thrift store finds into the ultimate solutions for everyday home problems. Consider this your weekly reminder: A little vision and DIY ingenuity can fix any space!

Our bathroom looks like a room from a farmhouse we once rented, one where you could see through the walls. It's well-insulated and watertight, but it does have a rustic vibe that's carried much further than most spaces would. In place of drywall, there's walnut flooring blanks. There's a century-old, 7-foot-tall door. And there's an antique biscuit table under a mirror with a vessel bathroom sink — a style with peculiarities aplenty — on it. That biscuit table was an epic thrift store find, and it remains one of my favorite parts of our entire home.

We have all the modern conveniences in our bathroom, including a water closet and a tub that could accommodate a diving board — but we didn't want a modern vanity. I usually find them very dull ... the ones I can afford anyway, which tend to look too monumental, too polished, and/or too cabinet-y for a room that's rustic down to its bones. My wife had been on the lookout for a biscuit table for years, for no particular reason other than they are a cool-looking bit of our history. But when she finally found a rather homely representative of its breed in the back corner of a thrift store, we decided it was the perfect primitive platform for our bathroom sink. It would be easy to modify thanks to its thoroughgoing woodenness and would leave no one with the mistaken impression that sterility in any sense was our goal.