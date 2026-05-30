The Thrifted Fix: I Solved My Family Of 6's Toothbrush Clutter With A Spirited $4 Thrift Store Find

It was a novice mistake, thinking that a vintage biscuit table with a gigantic vessel sink perched on it leaves enough "countertop" around its edges for a family of six. Just hand soap and the occasional hair tie, right? Well, here's an actual partial inventory of what's on our bathroom vanity this very minute: small toothbrushes, guitar picks, large toothbrushes, hair goop, beard goop, a jaw harp, a comb, two hairbrushes, a hair pick, electric toothbrushes, a pencil sharpener, six tubes of toothpaste, and an SD card of unknown provenance. Something had to give, and dental cleaning gear seemed like the best target for removal to some other storage.

Oh, sure, a stylish or whimsical toothbrush holder can be astoundingly decorative in a bathroom, but the designers forget that, to an inquisitive 4-year-old, anything more interesting than a steel box takes on that certain je ne sais quoi of a toy. Once this idea is acted upon, there's no turning it back into a toothbrush holder (and you'll have to learn how to get a toothbrush out of a toilet in the meantime). Fortunately, we happened upon a more secure solution for $4 at a local thrift store, a steel box known as a speed rail. A speed rail is a stainless steel caddy used by bartenders to hold "speed bottles" ... those plastic pourers that hold sour mix, OJ, pineapple juice, and whatever nonsense is in a 'tini these days. You'll recognize the form immediately, because it's the most utilitarian thing you've ever seen — a long, frill-free box that mounts on a wall. Yet, somehow, the mysterious appeal of stainless steel makes them a nice-looking addition to most task spaces. And they hold a heck of a lot of toothbrushes.