An Interior Designer Reveals How To Decorate With Vintage-Inspired Art On A Budget

Designer-Coded is where real interior designers detail their tricks of the trade to style their homes for less. If you're looking to craft a high-end aesthetic on a real-world budget, you've come to the right place.

When it comes to vintage-style artwork, I'll be the first to admit that my gut instinct, as a professional interior designer, is to hunt down the real deal secondhand pieces at a thrift store, flea market, Etsy, eBay, Facebook Marketplace, or estate sale. However, I'll also concede that sometimes those treasure hunts prove to be less than fruitful, especially if you're looking for a specific size or aesthetic to layer into existing decor. If you're lucky enough to stumble upon an authentic vintage treasure, amazing. If not, or if you don't have the time, energy, patience, or interest to shop secondhand, I'm about to shock you by saying that the next best place to find small-scale, vintage-inspired pieces is actually your local Target. Yes, I said Target.

While the major retailer has historically had a reputation as a stockist of mass-produced art (duh — Target's a huge national corporate chain), the pieces in its Threshold collections knock it out of the park. They cost roughly $10 to $30 and feature old-school motifs in unique shapes and frames, making it easy to add vintage flair to your living spaces without draining your wallet. And while I wouldn't recommend sourcing your main large-scale art pieces from a store like this, Target's small, vintage-style art pieces are just right for layering. Let me break down why these Target art releases are a hit, the best ways to incorporate and showcase pieces like these, as well as pitfalls to avoid when sourcing artwork from mainstream retailers.