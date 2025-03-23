5 Signs Your Wall Decor Is Dragging Down Your Home's Design Aesthetic

As an interior designer, sometimes a client contacts me to refresh an outdated room, and I walk in to see that there's one major culprit bringing the whole space down. I'm talking artwork and wall decor, friends. This important component in the room's color palette and aesthetic vibe is often ignored for so long that it becomes painfully outdated and unpalatable, causing the entire look of the space to suffer.

But how does artwork get to the point of irrelevance without us noticing? It's simple — after a while, you stop seeing it as its own element. Think of it this way: after several days of seeing them, you stop noticing that really important sticky note reminder or the stack of books you promised you'd put away last week. Sometimes our brain blends things into the background of the space so that these initially noticeable or unsightly things just become part of the landscape. Such is the case with home projects and eyesores ... we simply get used to them and stop paying attention to how unattractive they are.

Therefore, I recommend taking a step into your guests' shoes and viewing your artwork as they might see it, with fresh, discerning eyes. Scan your house and examine each piece carefully to determine if it still supports the ever-evolving aesthetic of your home, is in good shape, and if you still love it. It's rare that people, myself included, take the time to do this, which is why you end up with horribly outdated wall art. These tips can help you determine when to part with your art in favor of something more updated and exciting.