5 Signs Your Wall Decor Is Dragging Down Your Home's Design Aesthetic
As an interior designer, sometimes a client contacts me to refresh an outdated room, and I walk in to see that there's one major culprit bringing the whole space down. I'm talking artwork and wall decor, friends. This important component in the room's color palette and aesthetic vibe is often ignored for so long that it becomes painfully outdated and unpalatable, causing the entire look of the space to suffer.
But how does artwork get to the point of irrelevance without us noticing? It's simple — after a while, you stop seeing it as its own element. Think of it this way: after several days of seeing them, you stop noticing that really important sticky note reminder or the stack of books you promised you'd put away last week. Sometimes our brain blends things into the background of the space so that these initially noticeable or unsightly things just become part of the landscape. Such is the case with home projects and eyesores ... we simply get used to them and stop paying attention to how unattractive they are.
Therefore, I recommend taking a step into your guests' shoes and viewing your artwork as they might see it, with fresh, discerning eyes. Scan your house and examine each piece carefully to determine if it still supports the ever-evolving aesthetic of your home, is in good shape, and if you still love it. It's rare that people, myself included, take the time to do this, which is why you end up with horribly outdated wall art. These tips can help you determine when to part with your art in favor of something more updated and exciting.
Live, laugh, love (and other word art) needs to go, go, go
Look, I love a good motivational quote or cheeky pun as much as the next person, and I'll admit that, at one time, I had wooden letters that said "life is good" in my kitchen. But the days of hanging word art on your walls are far in the rearview mirror. While wall decor with quotes or phrases had its moment in the early 2000s and some of the 2010s, we are at least 15 years from the heyday of living, laughing, and loving.
It's well past time to do a scan through your home and take down the love quote above your primary bedroom headboard, the "EAT" letters in your kitchen, and any "home sweet home" or "stay awhile" pillows. This also includes any wall decals with quotes ... or really any wall decals for that matter. Take those down too. Please. The only exceptions that I think still work are fun, encouraging quote art prints in a child's room (kiddos always need to hear "do your best" and that they are full of magic and kindness, right?). Otherwise, it's time to move past cutesy word art to a more sophisticated subject matter.
Generic, mass-produced artwork has no personality, perspective, or meaning
This one's a little tricky, because all wall art and decor is technically reproduced unless it's an original piece. And while showcasing original artwork is a surefire way to ensure your aesthetic vision is unique and comes across clearly, it's unrealistic for every piece in your home to be one-of-a-kind or authentic. But the type of art that's really cheapening the look of your space are the generic, mass-produced pieces that have a complete lack of perspective or visual interest.
What do I mean by this? Start by second-guessing anything you've bought from big box retailers and chain home decorating stores. Though there may be a gem here or there, odds are overwhelmingly not in your favor that they're anything more than indistinct wall fillers devoid of personality. Especially if it came pre-packaged as a set of multiple coordinating pieces as determined by some marketing exec, I can almost guarantee it has nothing to contribute to your home's aesthetic. Unless the piece has specific emotional meaning to you and tells a personal story to your family and guests, it has no place in your home — phase it out.
Instead, shop for special artwork locally, through individual artists, art fairs, galleries, or small businesses. Check secondhand and thrift stores for vintage treasures with quirky charm. Or look for unique work and limited edition prints online with sites like Etsy, Minted, or Ebay. Best option yet, find a photograph you love and have it custom framed or made into an original painting to bring an incredibly personal and meaningful statement and story to your home.
Ditch outdated subject matter and color palettes that are no longer serving your aesthetics
Sometimes we buy artwork during a phase of our decorating process that was trendy at the time, such as the ubiquitous fruit bowls or grape vines that graced every Tuscan-style kitchen of the 1990s and early 2000s. While most people periodically phase out these outdated themes, sometimes they slip through the cracks and hold a place of prominence for too long. If your artwork topics scream the era in which they were popular, odds are that it's time to retire these for something more timeless.
Additionally, I once had a client where, after a top-to-bottom remodel of her entire home, found that many of her older art pieces no longer fit the new updated color palette. While some were easily reintegrated, others had outdated color schemes (specifically ones that were trendy during a past era) that were no longer serving the space. Thankfully, she was happy to reframe or swap out those pieces that were dragging down the rest of her beloved artwork that now looked like a million bucks in her fresh color scheme. Follow her lead, and don't be afraid to pull a piece or two if the color palette or theme seems to be dating the space.
Artwork that's the wrong scale looks unbalanced and falls flat
Another thing that could be dragging down the look of your home is displaying art that is the wrong scale for the space. I could write a novel on choosing the right size-picture and artwork and the correct placement for hanging. A couple of basic rules will help you know if your artwork is significantly undersized. Of course, there are always exceptions to every design rule, so use your judgement for your specific space — or call an honest friend to weigh in if you aren't sure.
Generally, the overall width of any wall decor should be about two-thirds to three-quarters of the width of the grounding piece(s) below it, such as a sofa, console, table, or vignette of a pair of chairs and table. Art should be hung about 4 to 8 inches above a console or table, but more like 8 to 12 inches above a sofa for ideal harmony. By packing enough of an individual punch but also maintaining balance with the other elements, the art creates a beautiful focal point for an intentional, well-designed, and sophisticated room.
If the piece is on an empty wall with nothing below it, it may need to be larger in scale or part of a grouping so that it doesn't get lost or fall flat on a big wall. As a starting point, you should hang artwork with nothing below it at eye level to the center, meaning the middle of the piece height-wise should sit around 60 inches from the floor. Make adjustments based on the scale of your space as needed.
Damaged, ugly, or missing frames cheapen otherwise fantastic artwork
Sometimes it isn't the wall art, per se, that's making your home decor look outdated. It could just be the frames (or lack thereof) that are lackluster and causing your decor to fall flat. Whether it's due to damage or a bad design choice from ages ago, picture frames can undermine the tone and sophistication you are trying to achieve with your artwork.
As you're scanning your home to assess the artwork itself, take a close look at the frames as well to see if there are any with chipped or separated corners, scratches, and other damage. If possible, repair and/or refinish them to give the frames a new and more attractive lease on life. If they are beyond a little TLC, replace the frames with something fresh to compliment and elevate your artwork.
Also, pay attention to the aesthetic of the frames. Sometimes they come from an era in our lives that stylistically no longer fits in with the rest of the decor. They might have an outdated finish or silhouette you no longer like or would choose today. For any frames that no longer serve your home's look, it's time to replace them. Lastly, any artwork missing a frame, such as a poster or canvas, can look unfinished and unsophisticated. Add frames to make your artwork look high-end and special, as well as more cohesive with your aesthetic.