The Breakfast Leftovers You Should Never Dump Down The Drain

Oatmeal is one major offender when considering the health and function of your kitchen sink. However, some of the same features of oatmeal are similar to other foods that should not end up in your drain. Rice and pasta are also notorious for expanding and sticking to pipes and garbage disposals, and should never be dumped down the drain. Coffee grounds and fibrous vegetable skins, like potatoes, also carry the risk of forming clogs in garbage disposals and pipes, although these do not have the same sticky and expansive qualities as the aforementioned grains. Knowing the list of things you should never put in the garbage disposal is a good starting point to overall pipe maintenance.

Now that you know that oatmeal is a no-go for drains, you might be wondering if other forms of oats are safe. Dried oats may also be problematic because they can still expand when they interact with water. Store-bought colloidal oatmeal, on the other hand, is a completely different situation altogether. Unlike oatmeal, this common bath aid used to treat itchy skin from eczema and other conditions processed into a fine powdery substance that can dissolve in water. Commercial colloidal oatmeal products are safe for bathroom drains, so long as you adhere to all package instructions.

Due to its texture and adhesive qualities, it can be difficult to remove sizable oatmeal clogs on your own. A severe clog not only causes slow-draining water, but you might also observe unexplained smells from your kitchen sink. If you don't see improvements despite attempting to unclog your drain, consider calling a professional for assistance.