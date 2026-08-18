5 Common LG Washing Machine Problems You Should Know About

When it comes to something like a washing machine, consumers probably have unrealistic ideals about reliability and maintenance. Over the course of a decade or so, an appliance that regularly manipulates 200-pound loads is bound to need some upkeep. (That's with the water weight — if you're curious about that and the average weight of a washing machine, it's about 150 to 200 pounds.) So when we look at the most common LG washing machine problems, we see what you'd expect ... motor couplings, bearings, pumps, and valves eventually breaking down, but not necessarily more frequently than with other brands.

It's easier to agitate a 150-pound person than 150 pounds of water and laundry, and if you decide to undertake fixes to any of these problems as a DIY project, there's a chance you'll find yourself agitated along the way. You might, for example, have to remove six unrelated screws and break one irreplaceable locking tab to remove a single screw on an LG washer. And you'll need to keep up with all those screws so you can reassemble the appliance with the fewest possible leftover pieces. The good news is that there seems to be a bit of redundancy built into all these fasteners. The bad news is that no company pays for extra screws unless they're necessary for dealing with long-term vibrations caused by 200-pound loads. So, keep up with as many as you can.

Note that the issues below aren't unique to LG washers. In fact, LG was the most trusted washing machine brand of 2025 and consistently tops lists of best and most reliable washers.