You Can Do Better Than Wood: The Rustic Raised Garden Bed Material That Lasts Decades

Raised garden beds come with a host of benefits, not least of which is their charm and beauty. Whether you want to grow fresh fruits and veggies or start a raised flower bed to take your garden to the next level, one of the things to decide is which material to use to build raised beds. Wood is a classic option, and it does look beautiful. However, it can deteriorate quickly if you aren't careful, potentially leading to repairs and replacements before you'd planned on it. Before you make your final decision, there's another option. Corten steel, also called weathered steel, is a type of steel designed to rust quickly without compromising its structural integrity, allowing it to last longer with less maintenance.

Metal that rusts may sound counterintuitive, but there's actually a few benefits to it. Since the surface of Corten steel is designed to develop the patina quickly, your raised garden bed should spend less time in that unfortunate splotchy stage. If you're a fan of the 2026 planned patina trend, the end result will probably be appealing. More importantly, Corten steel is designed to be durable. The surface develops a nice rusty color, but it doesn't eat through the metal like rust normally does. This allows it to last for decades without paint or sealant, as opposed to wood which generally lasts 5 to 10 years.