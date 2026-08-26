You Can Do Better Than Blinds: A Creative, Cuter Way To Cover Kitchen Windows
Blinds are great for letting in light while protecting your privacy, but there is one area they're lacking in. Aesthetically, blinds can be a bit bland. If you love implementing aesthetic room ideas and finding creative ways to make everything much cuter, there's a DIY project you can try to replace those boring blinds. Dried oranges are nice to snack on and can make your home smell amazing, but did you know they can also be turned into simple curtains? The slices can limit how much other people can see through your kitchen window while still bringing in natural light between them and around the edges. In addition to the oranges, make sure you have thread and a rod to hang your strands on.
The finished curtains should look similar to beaded curtains, with strands of orange slices on string hanging down over your window. If oranges aren't your favorite, or you want some variety, you should be able to achieve a similar effect with other citrus fruits. Add lemons and limes to the mix for a colorful and delicious-smelling curtain. Of course, fruit does have an expiration date. In order for your curtains to stay cute and functional, the slices will need to be thoroughly dried first. The good news is that you don't need any fancy tools to do it, and you can make your curtains entirely in your kitchen.
Assembling your orange slice curtains
Start by gathering your fruit and slicing it into even pieces. If you have your own garden and produce to spare, you could even experiment with a few different fruits — like strawberries, apples, starfruit, and grapefruit — to see what you like best. Just remember that smaller fruits will take up less room, so you'll need more of them. A food dehydrator is ideal, but you can also use a convection oven as a food dehydrator. Spread your fruit slices in an even layer and bake them at 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Make sure you leave the oven door cracked so air can flow over the fruit. The fruit needs to be fully dry, or else the humidity in your kitchen could leave you with moldy curtains later. Whether you're using a dehydrator or your oven, this process can take over 6 hours, so start early and plan to spend the day at home.
Once they're fully dried and cooled, run the thread through the center of the slices. A needle may be helpful, but you can do it by hand too. For a quicker alternative, simply hot-glue each slice onto the string. This will also keep them from sliding down. If you have more space than fruit, fill the gaps with other beautiful and aromatic kitchen supplies. Dried herbs, flowers from your garden, or even cinnamon sticks will all make lovely additions. Finally, attach your strands to a curtain rod (or chunky branch!) and step back to admire your cute new kitchen curtains. They should last for several years, though sealing them with a clear coat can help them last even longer.