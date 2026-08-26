You Can Do Better Than Blinds: A Creative, Cuter Way To Cover Kitchen Windows

Blinds are great for letting in light while protecting your privacy, but there is one area they're lacking in. Aesthetically, blinds can be a bit bland. If you love implementing aesthetic room ideas and finding creative ways to make everything much cuter, there's a DIY project you can try to replace those boring blinds. Dried oranges are nice to snack on and can make your home smell amazing, but did you know they can also be turned into simple curtains? The slices can limit how much other people can see through your kitchen window while still bringing in natural light between them and around the edges. In addition to the oranges, make sure you have thread and a rod to hang your strands on.

The finished curtains should look similar to beaded curtains, with strands of orange slices on string hanging down over your window. If oranges aren't your favorite, or you want some variety, you should be able to achieve a similar effect with other citrus fruits. Add lemons and limes to the mix for a colorful and delicious-smelling curtain. Of course, fruit does have an expiration date. In order for your curtains to stay cute and functional, the slices will need to be thoroughly dried first. The good news is that you don't need any fancy tools to do it, and you can make your curtains entirely in your kitchen.