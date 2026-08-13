Dump Boring Blinds: A Better Way To Cover Windows & Block UV Light

Canadian interior designer Courtney Ungaro (@courtneyungarodesign on TikTok) knows what she likes, and she knows how to prove a point. One thing she doesn't like is when blinds are used as window coverings — well, most of them. She does like sheer fabric (often available as solar shades, distinct from solid roller shades), but only if it's black. And she came to TikTok intent on proving this is the right decision. Her proof? She holds up black and white sheer fabric swatches with the same 5% open weave and shows how it's far easier to see through a black mesh than a white one.

It's a classic case of "show, don't just tell." Ungaro goes on to tell her audience that windows naturally look black when viewed from the outside during the day, and she contends that using white sheer fabric interrupts this effect and leaves passers-by with the impression that you've hung a sheet in your window. Ungaro is, needless to say, not a fan.

The sheet business is subjective and unprovable, but she clearly proves her point about seeing through black mesh. Ungaro also tells her viewers that sheer fabric offers substantial UV protection, which is true, though proving it requires a little more in the way of investigation. It's an important issue, too, since a surprising amount of ultraviolet (UV) light causes skin damage and the deterioration of furnishings, fabrics, and building materials. And since some of this light makes its way through standard windows, it's important to know how much one's window coverings help.