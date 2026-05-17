Not Heavy Curtains, Not Traditional Blinds: A More Versatile Way To Cover Windows

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Heavy blackout curtains are perfect if you need your room to be pitch black while catching some Zs. However, they won't let light pass through in the morning unless you push them out of the way. On the other hand, traditional blinds will let in sunlight, but the gaps between slats will also let in glare from street lights when you're trying to sleep. Plus, they don't provide optimal insulation and can be a bit of a pain to clean. So, if you're looking for an alternative to these two options, there's a more versatile way to cover your windows: double roller blinds.

Monikered zebra as well as day and night blinds, these shades come with two layers of fabric — sheer and blackout — within one frame. The opaque film is usually placed over the translucent one, but you can control them individually to let in or block light per your requirements. To elaborate, you can use them separately, aka sheer for day and blackout for night. Or, you can use them together for maximum protection against both natural or artificial light, or when you need a higher level of privacy. Otherwise, you can layer them on top of each other to control the amount of light entering your room. So, if you like to rise up with the sun but your partner needs a dark environment to get a good night's rest, you can leave a tiny sliver of the sheer fabric uncovered at the bottom with the thicker layer drawn up about ¾ of the way. That being said, you'll have to shell out more money for these window treatments.