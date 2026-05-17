Not Heavy Curtains, Not Traditional Blinds: A More Versatile Way To Cover Windows
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Heavy blackout curtains are perfect if you need your room to be pitch black while catching some Zs. However, they won't let light pass through in the morning unless you push them out of the way. On the other hand, traditional blinds will let in sunlight, but the gaps between slats will also let in glare from street lights when you're trying to sleep. Plus, they don't provide optimal insulation and can be a bit of a pain to clean. So, if you're looking for an alternative to these two options, there's a more versatile way to cover your windows: double roller blinds.
Monikered zebra as well as day and night blinds, these shades come with two layers of fabric — sheer and blackout — within one frame. The opaque film is usually placed over the translucent one, but you can control them individually to let in or block light per your requirements. To elaborate, you can use them separately, aka sheer for day and blackout for night. Or, you can use them together for maximum protection against both natural or artificial light, or when you need a higher level of privacy. Otherwise, you can layer them on top of each other to control the amount of light entering your room. So, if you like to rise up with the sun but your partner needs a dark environment to get a good night's rest, you can leave a tiny sliver of the sheer fabric uncovered at the bottom with the thicker layer drawn up about ¾ of the way. That being said, you'll have to shell out more money for these window treatments.
Pros of choosing double roller blinds for your windows
The biggest pro of double roller blinds is their versatility. You can easily dictate the amount of light you want entering a room at any given point of day. So, you can keep your bright or susceptible furniture, other furnishings, and art safe from the disadvantages of natural light. This, in turn, allows you to define the level of privacy you need. For instance, you can overlay the opaque layer over sheer if you want to save on energy costs while the sun is out, but don't want your nosy neighbors to have uninhibited access to your living spaces.
Moreover, double roller shades are great at insulating your home. Pairing the sheer and blackout layers together will prevent the sun from heating up your interiors during the hot, summer months. Consequently, you won't have to run the AC all day long. Similarly, this window treatment will prevent indoor heat from escaping your home when it's chilly out. As a result, there'll be less pressure on your HVAC. So, they'll help you save money on your electricity bill. The difference will be particularly significant if you have floor-to-celling windows throughout your home, or have to deal with wild temperature fluctuations. Additionally, zebra blinds look modern and make for a stylish accompaniment to your windows. Plus, they're readily available in multiple shades, fabrics, and styles, so you can pick one that matches your requirements and complements your interior design. You can even choose amongst manual, motorized, and smart blinds. Maintenance is not a chore, either, as most roller blind fabrics can be vacuumed with a soft bristle brush.
Cons of choosing double roller blinds for your windows
Although double roller blinds are superior to heavy draperies and traditional blinds in a lot of respects, they aren't without their fair share of cons. To illustrate, they're more expensive than single-layered curtains or simple blinds. The presence of two types of fabrics and their unique construction raises their cost. Besides, their installation can be a little challenging, especially if you don't have a lot of DIY experience. These blinds come with two different brackets and you must ensure they both sit evenly. Since botching their installation will lead to issues with their rolling mechanism, it's best to contract professionals and ask them to install double roller blinds. This will further put a strain on your pockets.
Additionally, day and night blinds need more room due to their double rolls as compared to single units. This makes them a poor option for small rooms or compact windows. You'll also have fewer options when it comes to curtain design. It's because their materials are fixed — sheer or a sun-protective bottom layer plus a blackout fabric for the top. Also, given their slightly complex mode of operation, your blinds may sometimes run into mechanical problems and require patient handling. Finally, keeping them looking like new requires more work than cleaning curtains and drapes. This is because you'll have two layers to contend with. That being said, they're still easier to maintain (you can pull them down and wash them if needed) than standard blinds with difficult-to-clean slats.