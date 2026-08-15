Do Insurance Rates Go Up After A Flood Claim? Here's What You Need To Know

Floods are devastating, but having flood insurance alleviates some of the stress. After you've filed a claim and it's been paid out, it might seem like you're out of high waters. Unfortunately, prior flood claims could alter the cost of your premium in the future. Even if a flood claim was filed by a previous owner of the property, this may still impact what you pay for insurance.

While there are both private and federal flood insurance options, like the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), both will assess the risk that your property will flood. When a home has a history of flooding, it's generally marked as a higher-risk property. This, in turn, drives up the cost of flood insurance premiums.

Past claims are just one part of how flood insurance rates are determined. Other factors, such as your home's value and foundation type, the elevation of the property, how close the building is to water, and how often the general area floods will all impact insurance costs. One small claim might not seriously change your rates, depending on the other risk factors, but filing multiple claims (or even a second claim) can have a huge impact. Typical homeowner's insurance doesn't cover flood damage, but filing claims for water damage from problems like burst pipes could similarly affect your homeowners insurance rate.