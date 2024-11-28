Does Homeowner's Insurance Cover Flood Damage? You Might Not Like The Answer

The ins and outs of homeowner's insurance can be confusing, especially when it comes to weather. For instance, standard home insurance policies will cover home repairs after a "weather event," like lighting, hail, or wind. But wind damage due to a "windstorm" such as a hurricane or tornado requires optional windstorm insurance (optional insurance policy add-ons are known as endorsements). Then there's the matter of water damage. If the same windstorm causes your home to flood, the water damage will not be covered by your standard policy or your additional windstorm insurance, but by another endorsement: flood insurance.

Let's say that all you have is standard homeowner's insurance, with no endorsements. If so, flood damage from hurricanes, excessive rainfall, overflowing bodies of water, mudslides, and other natural disasters will not covered. You can purchase this endorsement through your insurance provider or the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), which is run by FEMA.

Now, if your home is in a high-risk area for flooding and you have a government-backed mortgage, flood insurance is a requirement. However, if you don't live near a body of water, paying a monthly fee for flood insurance probably hasn't crossed your mind. Maybe it's worth thinking about: The NFIP reports that 99% of all U.S. counties have experienced a flood event over the past two decades, and 40% of its flood claims come from outside high-risk zones.