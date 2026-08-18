What Does A Pink Porch Light Mean?

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Each October, you expect to see the the usual, spooky Halloween decorations and colors like orange and black. But you might also notice various shades of pink pop up throughout the month. As much as you may enjoy this fun change during the fall season, there's a deeper significance behind this light. Just like the red lights on a porch spreads awareness about women's heart health and golden porch lights show support to kids battling cancer, the pink lights during October show solidarity towards people affected by breast cancer.

October is observed as the National Breast Cancer Awareness month to show support toward those battling the disease, as well as a time to highlight the importance of screening (at about 40 years of age) and prevention through mammograms. According to the CDC, breast cancer is the second most widespread cancer in American women. It's also the second major cancer behind women casualties in the United States. So, to make people more aware about breast cancer, the Shine a Light on Breast Cancer campaign came into existence. This is also why showing off pink in October gained momentum.