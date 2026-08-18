Forget Skim Coating: An Easier Way To Smooth Walls Before Painting Or Wallpapering

If you've ever painted a room in your home or applied wallpaper, you probably already know that wall prep is a step that you simply can't skip. Whether you're staring at a collection of nail holes from years of family photos or just noticing decades of imperfections, you'll want to smooth them out before you get started for the best finished product. One of the most common methods is skim coating. It involves applying a layer of wet joint compound, letting it dry, and spending hours sanding it smooth. it works, but it can be messy and labor-intensive. An easier option is wall liner.

Wall liner is a heavy-duty, blank wallpaper of sorts designed to fill in gaps, cover textures, and hide blemishes. it serves as a base layer under traditional wallpaper, but can be used when painting or applying other wall surfaces. It's definitely the easiest way to smooth out all those defects. Applying wall liner provides a smooth work surface without increasing the thickness of your wall, unlike when using primer or hardboard.

Unlike skim coating, wall liner doesn't use messy drywall mud, and you don't have to wear a sanding mask. If you've ever applied wall patching compounds and plaster, you know there's a learning curve. Wall liner eliminates much of that, cutting down your prep time, which is ideal for those looking for the fastest way to paint a room. In the end, you're left with perfectly smooth walls with a lot less effort.