Gas & Electric Lawn Mowers Are Expensive: Try This Eco-Friendly Alternative Instead

The first lawn mower, invented in 1830, was a reel-type manual push mower, and despite all the subsequent innovations in lawn mower technology, this type of mower is still useful. In the gardening and landscaping business I ran in the 1990s and 2000s, we kept one available for mowing small patches of grass and maintaining small yards. It was a low-tech tool that needed no gas or electricity, and if we kept the blade sharp, it cut efficiently without blowing grass onto adjacent walkways. Take it out of the truck, cut the grass, and put it back; that's all we had to do.

The quality of manual mowers has improved significantly since then. Today's plastic mowers are more lightweight and easier to push than the older metal ones with wooden handles. They offer an eco-friendly alternative to a power mower for people with small yards or those who enjoy the meditative experience of mowing. A manual mower uses zero fuel other than people power, it doesn't disturb the neighbors, and it requires little lawn mower maintenance (although it does need some).

Despite these benefits, there's a reason that most people choose a power mower over a push mower: A push mower takes more effort. I wore myself out a few years ago when I had to use a push mower to cut a seriously overgrown lawn. Over the years, I've found ways to make a push mower easier to use, but it's always a slog when cutting long — or wet — grass.