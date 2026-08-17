Green Drywall Vs. Regular: What's The Difference And When To Use Each

Green, purple, blue, white... what's with the rainbow of colors in the drywall aisle? The many colors of drywall aren't for aesthetic purposes, though. It's a color-coding system to let you easily identify different types of drywall. Giving the paper coating a standard color means you can distinguish the characteristics of the building material quickly. Green drywall boards are quite common to see — the green outer layer indicates that the material is moisture resistant. It also tells you which direction to install the material.

Looks-wise, the noticeable difference is the light green paper on one side of the greenboard. Regular drywall has a brown side and a white or gray side. Besides this, green drywall looks very similar to the standard versions. However, the difference in function is what matters most. Unlike regular drywall, the green variety repels more moisture. That makes it worth considering when you remodel a bathroom or kitchen. You can use this type of water-resistant building material as walls or as a backer for tile in areas that won't receive direct moisture. Greenboard usually only comes in ⅝-inch and ½-inch thicknesses, whereas white drywall usually also comes in ¼-inch, ⅜-inch, and ¾-inch.

Regular drywall, sometimes referred to as white board, is the general option used in most rooms in the home. You can use it in areas where moisture isn't a concern. It's typically the most budget-friendly type of drywall. Both options are installed the same way, although the green version can be a little more delicate.