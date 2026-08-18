Forget Traditional Asphalt Driveways: Use A Cheaper Variation

Asphalt driveways have a lot going for them. They look clean, they have a smooth surface for cars, and they can last for nearly 30 years with some maintenance. However, there's a problem: Asphalt can be somewhat expensive. For instance, a traditional asphalt driveway can cost nearly $7 to $13 per square foot (including labor), and if you choose a porous asphalt, the cost rises to about $8 to $15 per square foot. There's no reason to worry, though. If you're looking for something cheaper but somewhat similar to asphalt, you can always go with a tar-and-chip driveway.

A tar-and-chip driveway only costs about $2 to $5 per square foot. The lower price comes from the fact that the process uses cheaper materials and simpler methods, and unlike traditional asphalt, there's no use of an asphalt plant and expensive, machine-mixed blends. Just keep in mind that the $2 to $5 per square foot figure is only an average. Your quote may be slightly higher based on where you live, what the site is like, and the type of chipped stone you use to build the driveway.

Also, note that tar-and-chip driveways do have some limitations. For instance, tar can soften and shrink in areas with extreme temperature fluctuations which can loosen the chips over time. Similarly, snow plowing is trickier on tar-and-chip. A low blade can easily scrape away chips instead of gliding cleanly over them. So, if any of these things seem like a valid concern, make sure that you check out some other asphalt driveway alternatives, too, when planning your driveway.