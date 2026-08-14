Not Tide: Consumer Reports Names The Best-Value Liquid Laundry Detergent

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Whether you like your clothes to smell like lavender, want a powerful detergent for stubborn stains, or need something made for sensitive skin, there are dozens of laundry products on the market. One of the most popular household name brands, Tide, has a great reputation for getting your clothes clean and isn't too bad on the budget. But Consumer Reports (CR) has named a Costco detergent as a top value for you to consider based on their recent lab testing: Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Liquid.

CR performed lab tests on 49 types of liquid laundry detergent in high-efficiency washers, putting the washing soaps through the paces in removing stains. They also evaluated detergents based on their price-per-load. Costco's private-label brand made the top five of CR-recommended liquid detergents, coming in just behind four popular Tide products. Kirkland's Signature Ultra Clean kept up with Tide's top offerings for taking out stains like body oil and salad dressing. Costco's brand also matched Tide for performance in hard water, which can be a laundry challenge for folks with wells. And while Costco's detergent didn't do quite as well as Tide in removing tougher stains like grass and blood, it came out on top in one key category: value. The Kirkland laundry soap is only 14 cents per load, much cheaper than the 22 to 37 cents per load you may pay for Tide.