Not Tide: Consumer Reports Names The Best-Value Liquid Laundry Detergent
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Whether you like your clothes to smell like lavender, want a powerful detergent for stubborn stains, or need something made for sensitive skin, there are dozens of laundry products on the market. One of the most popular household name brands, Tide, has a great reputation for getting your clothes clean and isn't too bad on the budget. But Consumer Reports (CR) has named a Costco detergent as a top value for you to consider based on their recent lab testing: Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Liquid.
CR performed lab tests on 49 types of liquid laundry detergent in high-efficiency washers, putting the washing soaps through the paces in removing stains. They also evaluated detergents based on their price-per-load. Costco's private-label brand made the top five of CR-recommended liquid detergents, coming in just behind four popular Tide products. Kirkland's Signature Ultra Clean kept up with Tide's top offerings for taking out stains like body oil and salad dressing. Costco's brand also matched Tide for performance in hard water, which can be a laundry challenge for folks with wells. And while Costco's detergent didn't do quite as well as Tide in removing tougher stains like grass and blood, it came out on top in one key category: value. The Kirkland laundry soap is only 14 cents per load, much cheaper than the 22 to 37 cents per load you may pay for Tide.
Why Kirkland's liquid detergent is a good value
CR isn't the only one finding Costco's Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean to be a good buy. The warehouse club's members love it, too. This detergent has over 1,800 five-star reviews on Costco.com from purchasers who appreciate its cleaning power and price. You can buy a whopping 194-ounce jug of Kirkland's detergent (which will cover 146 medium-sized loads) for around $21 at the warehouse or online at Costco.com. (If you aren't a member, you can also find this detergent on Amazon, but you'll pay more for it there.)
Kirkland Signature's Ultra Clean detergent comes with a scent that doesn't appeal to all purchasers, and some note that the added fragrance irritated their skin. If you prefer unscented laundry, you can check out the fragrance-free version of this Costco detergent, which also made CR's top ten. In fact, Kirkland's Signature Ultra Clean Free & Clear was ranked by CR as the best fragrance-free liquid detergent they tested.