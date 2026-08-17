Forget Shelves: A Smarter Way To Store Toilet Paper And Towels In A Small Bathroom

There are a handful of things you should keep in mind when choosing a storage tower for your bathroom. These towers come in a ton of styles and colors to match any aesthetic or color scheme. On a more practical side, consider your storage needs and pick something that will hold towels and toilet paper well. A tower full of small drawers, for example, might be perfect for storing makeup or bath accessories but wouldn't work well for bulkier items.

Whatever you do, when choosing your new tower, don't eyeball it. Because the tower will be sliding into a relatively narrow space, it's important that you actually bust out your tape measure. You don't want to end up falling in love with a piece, assembling it, and then realizing it doesn't fit. As with anything made from wood, make sure the piece has been properly treated or made with moisture-resistant wood like bamboo, teak, or cedar — bathrooms are humid by nature, after all. For safety, anchor your piece to the wall, especially if you have kids, because the narrow footprint does make it more likely to tip.

To make the best use of your newfound storage space, try rolling your towels instead of folding them. They can then be stacked vertically on top of each other, going up the tower. Do the same thing with toilet paper rolls — stack them vertically. Moreover, put the toilet paper on the bottom so you can easily grab a new one if you run out. Then, use the top of the tower to store bath towels. This keeps you from needing to stoop when you are reaching for a new towel.