Upcycle Old Kitchenware Into A Charming Piece For Your Table With A Pantry Staple
It can be such a shame when your favorite old pitcher or jug cracks and can't hold liquid anymore, but that doesn't mean you have to toss it! You can easily upcycle any old kitchenware into a cute and stylish centerpiece for your table. All it takes is some paint, glue, and leftover popcorn kernels. Unpopped popcorn kernels may not be the first thing you reach for when planning a cute DIY, but they're actually the perfect size and shape to make tiny, charming ladybugs or other beetles.
By using paint or markers to decorate the kernels, you can create a host of cute little ladybugs. These can then be attached to the sides of your pitcher, jug, bowl, or even the popcorn bucket itself so that it looks like the ladybugs are crawling across it. You could even use flatware like old serving trays or other dishes. It can make a charming addition to any table, fitting in well with spring and summer decor, or adding some whimsy to the gray days of fall and winter. You can compliment it with other farmhouse decorating ideas or let it stand alone. One thing that's important to note is that, as a food item, popcorn kernels don't have an infinite lifespan. They can last for a long time, but only if kept in the right conditions. Since you won't be eating the kernels, keeping them food safe and fresh is less important than keeping them mold-free and safe from pests.
Crafting your charming kitchenware table decor
Start by cleaning your kitchenware, drying it thoroughly, and sorting your popcorn kernels. The kernels you use should be completely unpopped, with no cracks or soft spots that could let in the moisture. Give the top surface a coat of bright red paint, or use another color if you're modeling them after other types of beetles or bugs. You can also glue the popcorn kernels to your pitcher or jug first, then paint them, but there's a risk of getting paint on your pitcher. If you don't have popcorn, you could also swap in another seed or even something like a pistachio shell.
Once the base coat is dry, you can use a thinner paintbrush or marker to add details like the head, wings, and dots. To make a ladybug, use the narrow end of the kernel for the head. Not all beetles or bugs are shaped the same, though! For example, a bee would look better turned the opposite way, so that the narrow end is the stinger. Use a dot of glue to affix the kernels to the surface and let them dry. Finish it off with some flowers or combine it with this hack to turn a candle and pitcher into countertop decor. To keep the kernels fresh, keep your charming new centerpiece dry and don't soak it in water to clean it. You may also want to employ some of these DIY pest control strategies to reduce the risk of pests snacking on the kernels.