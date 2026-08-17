Leave Asphalt Walkways Behind: A Tougher, More Attractive Alternative

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Asphalt is one of the cheapest yet most durable materials you can choose to pave a walkway. However, this style of walkway isn't particularly aesthetically pleasing, and it gets very hot during the day. Fortunately, there's an alternative to asphalt that's one of the best options for garden paths: interlocking concrete pavers. Interlocking concrete pavers are an alternative to asphalt that are a no-brainer due to their durability and style.

For one, interlocking concrete stones are tougher than they seem. With proper maintenance, concrete pavers last for several decades, while asphalt may only last up to 10 years in extreme temperature environments. They are incredibly durable, even under heavy loads and high traffic, due to their interlocking nature. Since many separate pieces are connected together, they can flex beneath heavy objects. This reduces the risk of cracking. If a few pavers are damaged, you can replace a portion of the walkway rather than having to repour the entire design.

In addition to being a tougher alternative to asphalt walkways, interlocking concrete pavers are undeniably more attractive. There are various styles to choose from that come in different colors and textures. You can pick anything from a polished, glossy look to rustic, natural-looking stone. This makes them befitting of all kinds of landscapes and home designs, from cozy bungalows to sleek, modern estates.