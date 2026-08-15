Skip The Rake: How To Use Lawn Mower Blades To Dethatch Your Yard

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If you've been giving your lawn enough water and fertilizer, and it's still looking brown, the problem could be a layer of thatch preventing nutrients from reaching the roots. All grasses develop thatch to varying degrees when dead rhizomes and roots collect under the canopy, and many lawns benefit from dethatching annually or even more often. You can use a dethatching rake, but that can be a big job. It's a lot easier to let your lawn mower do it for you by replacing the blade with a dethatching blade.

A universal dethatching blade like the Maxpower 16 in. Universal Power Rake/Dethatcher Blade costs less than $20 (the Maxpower costs $17.05 at Home Depot), and it fits most lawn mower models. The blade has metal springs or lengths of trimmer line that hang downward to bite into the thatch layer and bring it to the surface while you're mowing. The blade then chops the thatch into a fine material that you can rake up — or collect in a bag while you're mowing — and put on a compost pile. Raking this debris is far easier than raking thatch.

Thatch develops for several reasons, including overwatering, over-fertilizing, and mowing too infrequently. It's generally time to dethatch when the thatch layer exceeds half an inch, and you can tell it's too thick when the lawn feels bouncy to walk on, the grass turns brown, or puddles form when you water.