IKEA's Outdoor Storage Find Can Replace Your Wooden Deck Box
A wooden deck box offers a practical and attractive solution for outdoor storage and organization. However, it's not always the best choice. Wood deck boxes require maintenance, can be hard to move, and can hog the space in small backyards and patios. If you need some sort of outdoor storage but a less permanent option than a bulky box, the VÄTTERSÖ Storage Box is a functional alternative.
This deck box consists of a slim frame with a rubber-backed, polyester fabric cover. This setup is lightweight, so it's much easier to move than a wooden deck box, and it also has wheels on the bottom. So, it's a simple replacement if you need an easily movable or temporary patio box.
This product is particularly useful for seasonal outdoor storage. The cover is waterproof and offers a protected spot to tuck away patio cushions, blankets, pool toys, and other items outdoors during the summer season. Then, you can reclaim the outdoor space during the off-season by wheeling the entire box away. IKEA actually recommends storing it indoors during the off-season. Wheel the entire thing into the garage or a shed (with the items inside). It can help with organization alongside other garage storage tips and is quickly ready to wheel out again next summer. Or, take it apart to make it more compact to store indoors.
The VÄTTERSÖ Storage Box is an excellent temporary patio storage box
While this storage box is more convenient in some ways, it does have a few tradeoffs. IKEA only recommends using it to store soft items, likely to protect the fabric cover. A few reviews also mention finding it difficult to assemble, saying it's tough to get some pieces in place due to the high-tension fabric. For some, it became a two-person job, requiring some force to get the last pieces into place. Once assembled, though, many reviewers agree this is one of many smart IKEA finds for organizing outdoor clutter.
Overall, the product has a decent 4.1-star rating from over 100 reviews. A 5-star reviewer comments, "This storage unit is absolutely perfect!! [I'm] impressed with the [waterproofness] – recent downpours and everything was dry. Also so roomy. All patio cushions and many pool accessories fit easily!" For those who prioritize portability, waterproofness, and the ability to easily reclaim deck space, this IKEA product is a suitable alternative to a wooden deck box.