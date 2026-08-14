IKEA's Outdoor Storage Find Can Replace Your Wooden Deck Box

A wooden deck box offers a practical and attractive solution for outdoor storage and organization. However, it's not always the best choice. Wood deck boxes require maintenance, can be hard to move, and can hog the space in small backyards and patios. If you need some sort of outdoor storage but a less permanent option than a bulky box, the VÄTTERSÖ Storage Box is a functional alternative.

This deck box consists of a slim frame with a rubber-backed, polyester fabric cover. This setup is lightweight, so it's much easier to move than a wooden deck box, and it also has wheels on the bottom. So, it's a simple replacement if you need an easily movable or temporary patio box.

This product is particularly useful for seasonal outdoor storage. The cover is waterproof and offers a protected spot to tuck away patio cushions, blankets, pool toys, and other items outdoors during the summer season. Then, you can reclaim the outdoor space during the off-season by wheeling the entire box away. IKEA actually recommends storing it indoors during the off-season. Wheel the entire thing into the garage or a shed (with the items inside). It can help with organization alongside other garage storage tips and is quickly ready to wheel out again next summer. Or, take it apart to make it more compact to store indoors.