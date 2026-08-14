This Genius Trick For Storing Tomatoes Keeps Them Fresh & Juicy For More Than A Week

When the growing season is good and your garden is thriving, you may end up with a countertop full of tomatoes even after giving a bunch away to neighbors and friends. Unfortunately, this abundance often comes with a problem. How do you use all the fresh, homegrown produce before it starts to rot? Surprisingly, a small piece of tape could keep your tomatoes fresher for longer. If you find that your produce starts getting squishy or moldy shortly after you harvest it, there's a chance that you've been storing your tomatoes all wrong. Covering the stem end of your tomato with tape is a super easy trick that could extend the fruit's life to over a week.

Food and Wine tested a variety of ways to keep tomatoes fresh, and found that those with a piece of tape on the end lasted for nine days. While several of the other options kept the tomatoes fresh for up to six days, the tape trick was the only one that prevented the fruit from rotting for longer than a week.

The idea behind this simple hack is that the stem of the tomato is a sensitive area, so leaving it exposed causes the fruit to lose moisture. And, leaving the stem uncovered makes it more susceptible to mold. If you're ready to harvest more tomatoes from your garden, keep a roll of tape nearby to ensure they last long enough to enjoy.