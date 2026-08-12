How To Find And Identify Bed Bugs In Your Home

Finding bed bugs in your home quickly turns a good night's sleep into your worst nightmare. The tiny, wingless insects don't want a cup of warm milk and a bedtime story. They're after blood, preferably from a sleeping human who may not even notice until waking up with an itchy rash. Getting rid of bed bugs can be a major ordeal. According to Shannon Sked, Orkin National Technical Director, there are ways you can find and identify bed bugs in your home, but infestations can be hard to handle by yourself and often require treatment by a pest control professional.

First, you'll want to look for the most common signs. "If you suspect you have bed bugs in your home, begin by carefully inspecting the areas where they are most likely to hide, including mattress seams, box springs, bed frames, headboards, and nearby furniture," Sked tells Hunker in an exclusive interview. Because they are largely nocturnal, the pest control expert explained that you may find signs of activity before actually spotting the bugs themselves. Finding small, dark-brown or black spots on your bedding or mattress, rust-colored stains on your linens, or shed skins or pearl-white eggs near upholstered furniture all point to a problem.

While young bed bugs can be hard to spot because they are pale or translucent in color, full-blown infestations may be more obvious because adult bed bugs can be seen by the naked eye. "Adults are approximately the size of an apple seed, measuring about a quarter of an inch long, with flat, oval-shaped, reddish-brown bodies, six legs and two short antennas," says Sked. When it comes to monsters hiding under the bed, they're among the worst.