What It Means If There's A Red Flame On Your Gas Stove

If you have a gas stove, whether it is powered by liquid propane (LP) or natural gas (NG), the flames should be a consistent blue color. While it's normal for the LP gas flames to have yellow tips, either gas producing red flames would be out of the ordinary. Flame colors other than the normal blue can be a result of environmental factors or a malfunction in your stove.

Sometimes, when a gas stove is burning yellow, it's a sign of incomplete combustion within the unit itself. This can also be the case if the flames have started to turn red. Incomplete combustion occurs when there is an insufficient mixture of the gas and oxygen necessary to create the flames, or if the burner itself is clogged and dirty. If the issue persists after cleaning the burner, you'll know there is something more serious going on.

Incomplete combustion means that there is leftover gas that is not turning into flames. This not only makes the stove inefficient in its cooking capabilities, but it also creates increased carbon monoxide. Knowing how to deal with a carbon monoxide leak is critical for safety. If you suspect that your burners are creating the deadly gas, open the windows, leave the room, and call 9-1-1. After the room has been deemed safe, have a technician look at your stove to determine the issue.