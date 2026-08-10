What It Means If There's A Red Flame On Your Gas Stove
If you have a gas stove, whether it is powered by liquid propane (LP) or natural gas (NG), the flames should be a consistent blue color. While it's normal for the LP gas flames to have yellow tips, either gas producing red flames would be out of the ordinary. Flame colors other than the normal blue can be a result of environmental factors or a malfunction in your stove.
Sometimes, when a gas stove is burning yellow, it's a sign of incomplete combustion within the unit itself. This can also be the case if the flames have started to turn red. Incomplete combustion occurs when there is an insufficient mixture of the gas and oxygen necessary to create the flames, or if the burner itself is clogged and dirty. If the issue persists after cleaning the burner, you'll know there is something more serious going on.
Incomplete combustion means that there is leftover gas that is not turning into flames. This not only makes the stove inefficient in its cooking capabilities, but it also creates increased carbon monoxide. Knowing how to deal with a carbon monoxide leak is critical for safety. If you suspect that your burners are creating the deadly gas, open the windows, leave the room, and call 9-1-1. After the room has been deemed safe, have a technician look at your stove to determine the issue.
Other factors that can make gas stove flames red
While it's always important to understand the dangers of carbon monoxide, it is also worth knowing that incomplete combustion is not the only reason your flames might be turning red. There are a number of other possible factors, such as cooking. When you cook, things like moisture and oil vapors can interact with the gas flames. Oil, in particular, can make the blue flames look red by acting as a combustion accelerant. Built-up dust can also affect the color.
Another thing that could potentially turn the gas flames red is a buildup of calcium in the burners. This can occur if you are using hard water, which has high amounts of minerals such as calcium and magnesium, to clean or humidify a space. The moisture particles can collect in the burner and, as they dry, leave behind mineral deposits that will change the color of the flame. Cleaning the stove burners with softened or distilled water can reduce this potential.
So, really, there is no cause for you to panic if you occasionally see your flames turn red while using the stove. First, wait for the stove to cool and clean the burners. If the color persists and you suspect the potential for incomplete combustion, that's when you call for professional help.