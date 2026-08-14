Old Kitchen Whisks Aren't Trash: 10 Ways To Turn Them Into Home And Garden Treasures
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An old kitchen whisk doesn't have to be destined for the landfill. Even a whisk that's become bent, worn, or unsuitable for cooking can be repurposed into home and garden decor. All it takes is a bit of creativity. We've rounded up some crafting ideas to repurpose these utensils, and most of these projects use metal balloon whisks. The metal tines are able to be cut and bent with wire cutters and pliers, opening the door to all sorts of transformations. From DIYing bird feeder from the repurposed kitchen item to crafting a blinged-out centerpiece decoration, there are a surprising number of ways you can upcycle a simple whisk.
Few tools are needed, and if you have any leftover material, the components of stainless steel whisks can often be recycled. Check with your local scrap metal recycling center to see if you can avoid putting any parts in the trash. Several of these projects can be used indoors or out, though keep in mind they may start to rust or degrade faster in the garden. Switch materials to water-resistant options if you plan to place projects outdoors.
Make a decorative bird cage stand
This DIY from evrimtaşeryılmaz repurposes a whisk and a plastic lid to create a decorative bird cage on a stand. The plastic lid becomes the base, and the whisk tines serve as the wires to make the arched-shape cage. A soldering kit, like the LDK Soldering Iron Kit, is used to create the holes for the wire tines, which are then secured with glue. To make the stand, they use a thick dowel, wood beads, and a wood base. One alternative is to thrift a suitable-sized candlestick holder to serve the same purpose.
Craft some dragonfly decor
It's easy to make a dragonfly shape with a metal whisk: the handle becomes the body, and four tine sections are bent outward to become wings. One tine section is cut and bent into antennae. In this DIY from nataliedoodlecraft, they use wooden beads to create the head and adorn the wings. A pack with various sizes, like Secmity's Wooden Beads, would be helpful for this project. Then, create the extra flair using a bit of paint, or in this case, glitter glue. This lets you add more personalization and makes it a fun project for kids.
Create rustic wire flowers
No wire cutters or pliers are needed to craft a flower from a metal whisk. The project involves bending the tines outwards to make the petals. You can leave it as-is if you want to use it outdoors. Or, adorn it with metal beading wire and beads. If you plan on using it indoors, wrapping the petal frames in fabric can add a lot of texture and personalization. Ourshabbycottage8553 uses a glue gun to secure the fabric in place, adding layers and a decoration at the center of the flower to create dimension.
Use a whisk as a bird feeder
This is a low-effort whisk upcycle that doesn't require any tools. You can use a metal, silicone, or plastic whisk, as long as it's a balloon whisk. You will place a suet ball or two, like the Wildlife Sciences Suet Balls, between the tines and into the empty space inside the whisk. Use a piece of string to hang the feeder from its handle outdoors.
Use a whisk to direct flowers in a bouquet
This flower arranging hack from shilpareddyflowers is another project idea that uses your whisk as-is. They repurpose a whisk as a type of flower frog, a tool that helps to anchor and hold stems in a bouquet. If you feel your home flower arrangements look too bunched up, this hack can help you separate stems. With a thick enough bouquet, you can conceal the whisk entirely. Or, choose a vase that's tall and wide enough to fit the whisk inside and hide it from view.
Turn it upside down for a hanging floral display
You can create an even more distinctive display by turning the whisk upside-down and using it as a hanging holder for blooms. This video from glenn.arvor shows the idea, using an extra-large metal whisk. They use pine branches and a variety of flowers to cover up the whisk and create a unique arrangement. Floral wire and floral tape help you attach the branches or other foliage. Kits, like the Paxcoo Floral Tape and Floral Wire Kit, come with both and a wire cutter to trim the stems.
Craft a blingy centerpiece
Whether for a glam coffee table or glitzy dining table decor, these orbs are a budget-friendly way to get the look of crystal-embellished pieces. ClassyShayDesigns calls this a "bling sphere", and similar store-bought sets can cost upwards of $40. Instead, create your own version by using the tines of an old metal whisk, fashioned into a ball shape. A pack of Tanosii Rhinestones costs $7 on Amazon and they can by stuck onto the metal orb frame with a basic glue gun.
Make a pretty sun catcher
In a video by ThisSoutherGirlCan, they use a whisk fashioned into a dragonfly shape as the base for a beaded suncatcher. They also refer to it as a butterfly, and you could make it look more like one by bending the wings in a wider shape. Really, the base can be any shape you'd like, including the flower frame idea above. The sun catcher element comes from the assortment of beads strung to the wires. To really catch the light, use prism beads, like OuMuaMua's Glass Bulk Assortment, that have lots of facets for sunshine to bounce off of. Use jewelry chain and wire to attach it to your frame.
Craft a lantern-style LED tealight holder
This project is another one that uses the whisk tines to create an arched structure. This time, they're cut in half to create a smaller shape over a vessel like a handleless mug, plant pot, or jar. The video creator brightening_echoes uses fabric, yarn, a piece of cardboard, a hot glue gun, and embellishments to make a holder for an LED candle. Personalize it to your liking by choosing different fabric colors or patterns, or using paint to decorate the craft instead.
Make a wind chime or chandelier sun catcher
This DIY starts by turning the whisk upside down, then spreading out and bending the tines so it resembles a chandelier or an old-fashioned lamp shade. Using this as the base, add a variety of jewelry and adornments to create something beautiful, as cedardreamworks demonstrates. You can hang chains of beads from the structure to make a wind chime. Or, add a sparkling pendant, like the Jihui Suncatcher Crystal Ball, in the middle. Then, string beads across the wire frame to add more detail.