Old Kitchen Whisks Aren't Trash: 10 Ways To Turn Them Into Home And Garden Treasures

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An old kitchen whisk doesn't have to be destined for the landfill. Even a whisk that's become bent, worn, or unsuitable for cooking can be repurposed into home and garden decor. All it takes is a bit of creativity. We've rounded up some crafting ideas to repurpose these utensils, and most of these projects use metal balloon whisks. The metal tines are able to be cut and bent with wire cutters and pliers, opening the door to all sorts of transformations. From DIYing bird feeder from the repurposed kitchen item to crafting a blinged-out centerpiece decoration, there are a surprising number of ways you can upcycle a simple whisk.

Few tools are needed, and if you have any leftover material, the components of stainless steel whisks can often be recycled. Check with your local scrap metal recycling center to see if you can avoid putting any parts in the trash. Several of these projects can be used indoors or out, though keep in mind they may start to rust or degrade faster in the garden. Switch materials to water-resistant options if you plan to place projects outdoors.