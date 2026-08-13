What Does Baking Soda Do For Grass?

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Baking soda may enjoy an indisputable spot in your pantry, but apparently it wields magic in more forms than just your fluffed-up cake. Indeed, there are several unique ways you never thought to use baking soda, such as soaking up stains, freshening your laundry, or even deodorizing your stinky dog after a water plunge. Lately, many gardeners have also taken to using baking soda as a natural preventative fungicide. After all, the EPA recognizes it as a biopesticide, though there are no commercial offerings yet. Some are also looking into the possibility of safely using baking soda on their lawns.

But the sad truth is that baking soda does more harm than good to your grass, and for the most part, should be avoided. "Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) is not the best choice on lawns," Alexis Rochester, an investigative chemist and the owner of Chemistry Cachet, tells Hunker in an exclusive interview. "Too much of it can add unnecessary amounts of sodium onto the grass, causing issues with both the grass and soil. Small applications won't be enough to harm or help the grass or soil."

The reason? Baking soda, at its core, is a sodium salt with mildly alkaline properties. So, when misapplied, it produces effects similar to those of a salt-damaged yard, meaning the grass struggles to absorb nutrients and eventually turns brown, wilts, or dies. "Even just 1 teaspoon of baking soda has a high amount of sodium, which is not good for your grass or soil," says Rochester, while advising against using it for lawn care.