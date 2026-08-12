He Turns Scraps From Free Wood Pallets Into A Charming Bird Feeder That Keeps Seed Drier

Few things are more pleasing to a bird lover than watching your favorite feathered friends feast at a bird feeder in your own garden — except, perhaps, watching them dine from one that you built with your own hands, using materials that might otherwise end up in a landfill. That's just what YouTube creator Steve Ramsey did for his DIY channel, Woodworking for Mere Mortals. He transformed an old pallet into a charming bird feeder shaped like a porch swing. It even comes complete with armrests and a slatted back. Moreover, beneath the elevated seat lies a next-level practical feature for staving off soggy seeds: a layer of aluminum window screen that allows rainwater to drain through, preventing it from pooling.

Beyond a design that's bird-friendly and an amusing delight for onlookers, this DIY project combines sustainability with thoughtful functionality. It relies primarily on reclaimed pallet wood, along with a small piece of aluminum window screen, wood glue, screws, hanging rope, and an outdoor-safe finish. If sourcing free wooden pallets is how you plan to obtain wood for this DIY, be sure to look for the HT (heat-treated) stamp, which indicates the wood was heat-treated rather than chemically fumigated. Avoid pallets marked MB, which signifies treatment with methyl bromide, a toxic pesticide that isn't suitable for DIY projects and most definitely isn't food-safe for birds.