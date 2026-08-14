What Does An Orange Fence Mean?

When you're driving around your neighborhood, you aren't too likely to see an orange fence. The more common types of fences are brown and wooden, black and metal, and maybe even a red brick wall or two. So what does it mean if your neighbor has a fluorescent orange fence? It's to tell anyone coming that way that they've reached the boundary of public land. This is especially true if you see an orange fence while out hiking or hunting in less populated areas. Since orange is such a bright color, it stands out against the landscape. This makes it an excellent warning system, kind of like placing traffic cones around a hazard. It lets everyone know: "Stop! Don't come any farther!"

An early example of this practice is NRS 207.200, a law Nevada passed in 2007 to keep hunters off private property. The bright orange paint serves as a warning to everyone that if they go any farther, they are trespassing. The fluorescent orange side of the fence faces public land. The unpainted side and beyond isn't accessible. Sometimes, there might not be an entire fence. The area will be marked with posts, instead. If it's a field that livestock are in, the orange posts can be every 1,000 feet. If there are no livestock, they can only be 200 feet apart. Other states have similar rules with a few variations. For example, in Montana landowners also use orange fences and posts to mark property lines, but they must also properly display a no trespassing sign.