How Long Does It Take To Remove And Replace A Driveway After It Starts Cracking?

Nothing destroys curb appeal quite like an old driveway. Whether yours is concrete or asphalt, figuring out a fix can be a daunting prospect. Patching tiny cracks or skim coating over a chipped driveway are decent solutions if yours is relatively new or stable. However, sizable cracks, significant settling, or sunken spots that hold standing water are all signs that you need a new driveway. As you might imagine, the process is extremely involved and inconvenient. That may leave you wondering how long it takes to remove and replace a driveway after it starts cracking. Although demolition, site prep, and installation typically take only a few days, the curing process can last up to a month.

Although overall driveway removal and replacement timelines vary depending on whether you opt for concrete or asphalt, there are certain factors that can dramatically extend the process. Weather conditions are one of the primary considerations. Heavy rains and extreme weather can wreak havoc on the installation process, from washing out carefully prepared base layers to interfering with the curing process. Choosing the right season for your driveway replacement is crucial, and most contractors will recommend late spring through early fall as the ideal timeframe.

Labor and supply shortages are two other issues that are currently impacting how long it takes to remove and replace a driveway after it starts cracking. Because fewer people are going into the trades while the demand for specialized crews shows no sign of stopping, you may find yourself waiting longer for your driveway project to get underway. Meanwhile, tariffs on concrete and asphalt are creating supply shortages impacting both replacement timelines and pricing.