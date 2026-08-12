Consumer Reports' Top-Rated Gel Dishwasher Detergent Knocks Cascade Down A Peg

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Dishwashers have made our lives very easy. We no longer have to scrub greasy pots, soak baked-on food, and wash every plate by hand after dinner. Instead, we just load the dishes, press start, and get sparkling dishes in no time. There is, however, a small problem. There are a ton of dishwasher detergent brands out there, and with every one promising spotless dishes and utensils, choosing the best gel option can quickly become overwhelming. Now, you could just reach for something popular and familiar like Cascade, but is it really the best choice? Honestly, not really. According to Consumer Reports, there is a better option: the Great Value automatic dishwasher gel.

It received perfect scores for cleaning dishes and resisting discoloration and film in Consumer Reports' testing. This is not to say that Cascade is bad. It also received a perfect score for cleaning dishes, falling only slightly behind Great Value automatic dishwasher gel when it came to resisting discoloration and film. The real advantage for Great Value, though, is its price. It costs less than one-quarter of what Cascade while also offering more fluid ounces.

That said, the Great Value automatic dishwasher gel is not perfect. Consumer Reports noted that it does not resist water spots on dishes. So, if you're looking for a dishwasher detergent to remove hard water stains, you might want to find something else. Also, keep in mind that no matter which brand you choose, do not use liquid dishwasher detergent to wash dishes by hand. Even though both Great Value and Cascade do not have bleach in their dishwasher detergents, they are still very corrosive and can damage your skin.