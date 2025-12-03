Read This Before You Use Liquid Dishwasher Detergent Again

While liquid dishwasher detergents don't contain both bleach and enzymes, powders and pods do. What both rely on is the enzyme remaining intact for a bit before it's destroyed by the bleach. The dry state of powder detergent effectively eliminates such chemical interactions, and pods accomplish this separation by literal, physical separation in their compartmentalized, time-released capsules.

Chlorine bleach will denature and inactivate cleaning enzymes almost immediately, while non-chlorine bleaches (you'll often see them named on detergent labels as "oxi" or similar) do the same thing, but a little more slowly. Some make a lot of this distinction, but to be clear, consumer dishwashing detergents don't usually contain chlorine bleach these days. When you see a mention of bleach on dishwasher detergent packaging, it usually refers to a non-chlorine bleach called sodium carbonate peroxide (also known as sodium percarbonate), which is a precursor that breaks down into hydrogen peroxide when dissolved in water.

Enzymes do their work early in the dishwashing process, before any non-chlorine bleach that's present can inactivate them and move on to the cleaning work they're really there for. The enzymes activate first so that one molecule of an enzyme can catalyze the breakdown of millions of food particles. Next comes non-chlorine bleach (again, that's normally sodium percarbonate), which helps with removing stains and breaking down grease. Bleach also sanitizes the dishes. This mirrors the way bleach and enzymes are handled when doing laundry, which might be more familiar: Chlorine is added well after the enzymes have had a chance to work, or non-chlorine bleach is added at the last minute before clothes go in. That's all well and good, but what about environmental and septic factors?