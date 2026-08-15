Skip Traditional Privacy Screens: This Affordable DIY Water Wall Adds Beauty & Seclusion
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Are you trying to figure out what to do with an old shower door after recently updating a bathroom? Whether your door is framed or not, glass shower doors are heavy and awkward to move. Instead of hauling them to the dump, with a little ingenuity, the tempered glass panes can be converted into an affordable DIY water wall that adds beauty and seclusion to your backyard. Skipping traditional privacy screens altogether, YouTuber Eva Monroe transformed her discarded glass shower door into a trickling water feature for her patio. After building a sturdy wooden base from basic lumber and covering it with pond liner, she used screws and silicone to secure her glass shower door, added a pump and tubing secured with C-clamps in front of it, then created a simple wooden frame to hide the basic mechanics. Filling the base with river rocks and small waterproof lights were the finishing touches to the unique fountain design.
While there are probably easier outdoor privacy screen ideas out there for beginners, this DIY water wall looks more complicated to build than it actually is. It's also an extremely affordable solution compared to similar off-the-shelf water features that cost hundreds of dollars. Though you don't need to be an expert woodworker, a few basic skills will make constructing the base and frame elements easier. To complete them, you'll need a table saw, power drill, and basic lumber in several widths. The exact size of your wooden frame will depend on the length and width of your shower door. Monroe's was a standard single door, over 5 feet tall, so she used six 2x4s, one 2x12, and one 1-inch-thick lumber piece for her supporting structure.
How to build your own DIY water wall for around $100
The most significant costs for this project are for pressure-treated lumber and a fountain pump. Monroe strongly suggested the Tetra Pond Water 500-1000 Gal Garden Pump for Waterfalls, a $59 Amazon find. Using a pump that has enough force to push water from the base all the way up and over your shower door is crucial. You'll also need a small pond liner, which you can find for around $20 for a 4-by-7-foot version, and plastic tubing long enough to run up the side and across the top of your new fountain, which should cost less than $10 for a ½-by-⅝-inch unit.
If you don't already have a shower door, you may be able to find a free one from the Buy Nothing Project. Remember to only use shower doors made from tempered glass since plastic alternatives won't perform as well outside and can scratch. The visual effect is best if your glass pane doesn't have handle holes, but you can use clear silicone to seal them off if necessary.
The first step is to measure your glass door carefully to determine the final dimensions of your base. Use four 2x8s to create a tall box with a 1-inch-thick piece used for the bottom. You'll then use a heavy-duty staple gun to completely cover the box interior with pond liner before setting your pump inside. Then, cut additional pieces of lumber to create a tall frame before placing your shower door inside and securing it with screws and silicone. Attach the flexible tube that reaches from the pump up the side and across the top of your frame, holding it in place with C-clamps drilled into the frame in front of the shower door.
Customize your DIY water wall with paint, pebbles, or plants
Once the basic structure is complete, you could simply position it to provide privacy from the neighbors, fill the lined box with water, and start enjoying the trickling sound. But the beauty of constructing your own DIY water fountains is the ability to customize them. There are several ways to do that, but one of the most visually impactful will be to add additional pieces of wood around the frame to cover the plastic tubing and C-clamps holding it into place. You can paint or stain the wood elements any color you prefer.
To disguise the pond pump and add a naturalistic touch, Monroe filled her water wall base with small river rocks. You could also use decorative pebbles or colorful glass gems. Aquatic plants are another option, but they come with a caveat. To prevent buildup on your shower door and inside your plastic tubing, it's a good idea to add a little bleach or vinegar each time you refill the basin of water. This can harm sensitive plants if they're exposed for long periods of time, something to keep in mind as you consider the best filler elements.
There's no doubt this clever shower door fountain will add both a beautiful sound and look to your backyard patio or deck. It will also create a sense of seclusion and privacy, thanks to the overall height. To ensure it doesn't darken your favorite hangout spot, if you have another $40 to $80 in your budget, consider finishing it off with a few submersible pond lights.