Skip Traditional Privacy Screens: This Affordable DIY Water Wall Adds Beauty & Seclusion

The most significant costs for this project are for pressure-treated lumber and a fountain pump. Monroe strongly suggested the Tetra Pond Water 500-1000 Gal Garden Pump for Waterfalls, a $59 Amazon find. Using a pump that has enough force to push water from the base all the way up and over your shower door is crucial. You'll also need a small pond liner, which you can find for around $20 for a 4-by-7-foot version, and plastic tubing long enough to run up the side and across the top of your new fountain, which should cost less than $10 for a ½-by-⅝-inch unit.

If you don't already have a shower door, you may be able to find a free one from the Buy Nothing Project. Remember to only use shower doors made from tempered glass since plastic alternatives won't perform as well outside and can scratch. The visual effect is best if your glass pane doesn't have handle holes, but you can use clear silicone to seal them off if necessary.

The first step is to measure your glass door carefully to determine the final dimensions of your base. Use four 2x8s to create a tall box with a 1-inch-thick piece used for the bottom. You'll then use a heavy-duty staple gun to completely cover the box interior with pond liner before setting your pump inside. Then, cut additional pieces of lumber to create a tall frame before placing your shower door inside and securing it with screws and silicone. Attach the flexible tube that reaches from the pump up the side and across the top of your frame, holding it in place with C-clamps drilled into the frame in front of the shower door.