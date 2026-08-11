Goodbye Privacy Screens: There's A More Natural Landscaping Option For Your Backyard

If you're looking for more backyard privacy, your first thought might be to install a privacy screen or a tall fence. While these options are effective, they can create a boxed-in feeling and don't blend in naturally with the surrounding landscape. If you want a less artificial look, opt for creative plant solutions for backyard privacy. One great option is a privacy berm. This is a landscaping feature that provides screening, while also enhancing the natural beauty of an outdoor space.

A berm is a landscaped mound of soil. The raised area gives the plant life on top of the berm more height. When used for privacy, a berm is strategically placed and landscaped to block unwanted views and create a sense of separation from neighboring properties or streets. Homeowners add berms for other reasons too. They can also create visual interest, help direct drainage, minimize erosion, and block wind or sound around a property.

The main benefit of a privacy berm is that it looks less disruptive than a manufactured privacy screen. Screens and fences introduce a strict vertical barrier, whereas berms make use of natural-looking elevation changes. A nicely designed one will look like a gentle hill that's always been there, offering extra privacy without harsh lines. You can plant trees, shrubs, flowering plants, and ornamental grasses on berms. Since some height comes from the ground, you don't have to choose extremely tall vegetation to achieve privacy, offering more options for landscaping.