This Fascinating Flower Releases Flammable Oils — Here's What To Know Before Planting It

Some flowers are just nice to look at, while others come with fascinating quirks or abilities. While that may call to mind poisonous petals or insect repellent properties, there are also plants with real firepower. If you're planning a flower garden, Dictamnus albus, also called gas plant or fraxinella, is a beautiful perennial with tall flower spikes lined with pink or white flowers. It produces a natural oil that smells like citrus fruit, but don't sniff it too closely. This oil is flammable. A spark can ignite it, sending a small wave of fire over the plant. While this is a truly fascinating quirk, you'll need to be cautious if you want to grow it.

Gas plant's oil contains a compound called isoprene, which is found in other plants as well as some manmade goods like rubber and plastic. Isoprene is flammable and can even cause cancer, although the amount of oil produced by gas plant flowers is fairly low. Isoprene and other compounds primarily serve as protection against pests in plants. It does seem to work fairly well, as gas plant flowers generally do not have major problems with pests. The oil turns into a vapor during hot weather, giving these flowers a small, invisible cloud of flammable gas. If lit by a spark or flame, the vapor burns away quickly. It doesn't seem to damage the flower at all, but fire is still fire.