What Do Blue Utility Flags Mean?

Any project that involves significant digging into the ground requires utility location in advance. Doing so helps to prevent possible damage to underground lines that might be costly (and even dangerous). Examples include gas, cable, and electric lines, to name a few. With this in mind, you may be most familiar with brightly-colored red, orange, and yellow utility flags that symbolize volatile lines. These aren't the only colors utility locators use, though. Aside from green utility flags, as well as white and purple ones, blue flags are also used for certain markings. Blue utility flags indicate the presence of potable (drinking) water lines, and it's important they stay in place during any construction process to prevent possible damage.

While you might have come across unexpected utility markings on driveways, it's also commonplace to see these painted lines and accompanying flags in the ground before a home project. Like other utility marking and flag colors, the color blue for drinking water follows the national standard as set forth by the American Public Works Association (APWA). These types of water lines not only supply drinking water, but they can also connect to fire hydrants. Purple paint and flags, on the other hand, indicate the presence of non-potable water often used for irrigation. The locator determines exactly where the water lines are underground, and then will likely paint blue markings that run along the surface. This helps to prevent accidental water line breaks while digging into the ground. At the same time, the locator will also likely place blue utility flags on top of the blue painted markings to increase visibility.