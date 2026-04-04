Unexpected Utility Markings On Your Driveway? Here's The Reason And What To Do

If you pride yourself on having a nice, neat driveway, then you might have a love-hate relationship with utility markings. They serve an important function, but it can be frustrating to spend time and effort updating your driveway by resealing it only to find it marked up with paint. While you may be tempted to jump straight to removing them, there are a few important things to understand first. These markings indicate to utility companies and construction workers where underground lines are, along with other important information about them.

If you see utility markings, it means construction has recently occurred or will soon occur in the area. The color of the markings can tell you what utilities are underneath your driveway. Blue, green, and purple mark different types of water lines (potable, sewer, and reclaimed, respectively), while red indicates electric lines. Yellow marks gas and oil, while orange is for communication cables. The marks help companies locate lines to repair or to avoid while doing other work. Tampering with the markings poses a significant safety hazard during construction. Having paint in your driveway is unpleasant, but having a ruptured sewage or gas line in front of your house is unarguably much worse.

Not only is it unsafe to remove the markings, but it's also illegal in some places. Depending on where you live and the exact nature of the tampering, you could face fines or other penalties for disturbing the marks. There could even be criminal charges if something goes wrong during construction. The construction or utility company itself could even be penalized for failing to maintain the markings, especially if it doesn't have documentation proving the markings were initially installed correctly. Removing these markings could result in a huge legal headache for everyone involved.