Unexpected Utility Markings On Your Driveway? Here's The Reason And What To Do
If you pride yourself on having a nice, neat driveway, then you might have a love-hate relationship with utility markings. They serve an important function, but it can be frustrating to spend time and effort updating your driveway by resealing it only to find it marked up with paint. While you may be tempted to jump straight to removing them, there are a few important things to understand first. These markings indicate to utility companies and construction workers where underground lines are, along with other important information about them.
If you see utility markings, it means construction has recently occurred or will soon occur in the area. The color of the markings can tell you what utilities are underneath your driveway. Blue, green, and purple mark different types of water lines (potable, sewer, and reclaimed, respectively), while red indicates electric lines. Yellow marks gas and oil, while orange is for communication cables. The marks help companies locate lines to repair or to avoid while doing other work. Tampering with the markings poses a significant safety hazard during construction. Having paint in your driveway is unpleasant, but having a ruptured sewage or gas line in front of your house is unarguably much worse.
Not only is it unsafe to remove the markings, but it's also illegal in some places. Depending on where you live and the exact nature of the tampering, you could face fines or other penalties for disturbing the marks. There could even be criminal charges if something goes wrong during construction. The construction or utility company itself could even be penalized for failing to maintain the markings, especially if it doesn't have documentation proving the markings were initially installed correctly. Removing these markings could result in a huge legal headache for everyone involved.
What can you do about utility markings?
If removing them is illegal and unsafe, does that mean the utility markings will stay in your driveway forever? No, not at all! The markings are essential while construction is ongoing, but construction won't last forever, even if it sometimes feels like it will. If you can see the construction nearby, you could ask the workers for a completion timeline. They may even be able to warn you about upcoming inconveniences, such as if their work later on will block your driveway. Remember to keep things polite and don't take it personally if they're too busy to talk or don't have the answers you need. You can also call your utility company or local information services, such as 811, to see if any information is available.
Once the construction is complete, the markings can be removed. However, you need to be completely certain that the construction is done. Check with your local 811, the construction company, or your utility company to confirm that everything is finished before you start trying to remove the marks.
If you know which group marked the utilities, they may even be able to give you advice on removing them. In most cases, they will fade over time due to rain and wear and tear from your car. However, you can speed up the process by washing the area and giving it a good scrub. Cleaning spray paint off of concrete can be time-consuming, so it may still take some time for the marks to completely vanish. If your driveway is already in need of refreshing, you could try one of these affordable ways to pave it and cover the marks.