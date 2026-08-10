Ditch The Screwdriver: Easily Remove Stripped Screws With A Drill Attachment

Anyone who has ever driven screws has managed to strip at least one, and usually more. It happens most often when you're using a drill and a driver bit. You hold the drill at the wrong angle, or don't apply enough downward pressure, and the driver head loses contact with the screw head and gouges out the drive — the slot or cross in which your screwdriver head sits. Once that happens, the driver isn't much use any more. If you want to extract the screw and start again with a new one, you'll find a screw extractor to be extremely helpful.

A screw extractor is a driver bit with a cone-shaped head molded into a reverse-thread spiral that fits in your drill. Extractors come in several sizes, so you have to choose the one that fits the screw head. They often come in sets with five or more different sizes, and buying a set is preferable to buying one specific size, because you may need two different sizes to extract a stubborn screw. You can also remove screws with left-hand drill bits. They're very effective but aren't as easy to find on store shelves as screw extractors.

Screw extractors come in handy in all kinds of situations, not just those you create yourself by stripping a screw. They can remove screws that are rusted and stuck or overtightened, and they'll even get out a screw with a broken or missing head. They are a great addition to any toolbox.