Why Is Most Laundry Detergent Blue?
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Laundry is a routine task you might not pay much attention to. But if you're ever not snoozing on the job or making a mental list of all the other things that require your attention, you might question why most laundry detergents are blue. Well, it is due to the presence of blue dye. These complex chemical dyes neutralize the yellow or orange stain on your clothes and make them appear cleaner. Confused? Think of it as makeup for your laundry. Just like a color corrector conceals signs of pigmentation and gives you a brighter appearance, the blue dyes perform a similar magic on your dirty garments.
Now, detergent manufacturers learned that complementary shades (hues opposite each other on the color wheel) produce a neutral tint when mixed together. So, they used this theory to create an optical illusion that makes your whites look whiter. This gives you a sense of cleaner clothes even though the cleaning level of any other colored detergent would be the same. Also, this shade is closely related to cleanliness, hygiene, purity, and trust, so it became the industry favorite.
Over the years, blue dyes have either been replaced or supplemented with synthetic chemicals known as optical or fluorescent whitening agents. These agents absorb the ultraviolet spectrum from natural as well as artificial light and release it as visible blue light, making your stains invisible. Consequently, your clothes appear cleaner than they are. Remember, these agents don't actually clean your clothes. They simply enhance their brightness, making them look fresh and crisp. Despite this nifty trick, these agents come with a fair share of cons.
Disadvantages of blue laundry detergents and greener alternatives
In general, detergents have both advantages and disadvantages. However, you need to be cautious if the ingredient list features optical brighteners, especially if you have sensitive skin. This is because these synthetic chemicals and other additives may cause skin irritation or trigger your allergies. Moreover, the byproducts of some of these chemical compounds can lead to cancer if they're absorbed by your body. Another drawback is their impact on the ecosystem. Since these dyes aren't biodegradable, they stay around for years and impact our environment adversely. And if the waste laundry water makes its way into a lake, pond, or river, it'll contaminate the waterbody. As a result, it'll become toxic for aquatic and marine life.
So, to combat these issues, ensure your detergent is free of dyes, optical brighteners, and other coloring agents. Instead, invest in eco-friendly detergents that are gentle on your skin as well. Besides being made from natural ingredients, they'll effectively clean your dirty laundry, too. Wondering which brand to opt for? Molly's Suds Original Laundry Detergent Powder has positive customer reviews and a good rating online. But if you're aware of the downsides of laundry detergent powder and would rather not use it, Seventh Generation's Concentrated Free and Clear Laundry Detergent Liquid is a good alternative that mostly contains plant-derived ingredients. Another option is to go the DIY route and make a four-ingredient laundry detergent for your sensitive skin at home.