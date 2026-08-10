The End Of Bulky Laundry Baskets In 2026: Amazon's Smart Solution For Small Spaces

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Laundry is a tedious, seemingly never-ending chore. It can feel even worse if you live in a small space, overcrowded by your large laundry basket. Baskets and hampers are common and spacious, but they're not right for every home. If you need dirty laundry organization in a smaller package, a product like the Goderewild Large Collapsible Laundry Basket for $25 on Amazon can help out.

This product is a essentially a small, foldable hamper. It looks like a rectangular plastic bin with a flexible section around its middle. The bendy material lets the front section fold inwards to create a shallower bin. Folded in, the bin measures 17 ½ inches tall by 12 ½ inches wide and just shy of 5 inches deep, making it shallow enough to tuck into cabinets, corners, and other unused spaces. The depth nearly doubles to almost 9 ½ inches when it's extended. It has the capacity for around 25 liters of laundry, roughly a single load, according to the brand. The product is also available in a smaller size for really tight spaces.

The overall storage space is smaller than a typical, standing laundry basket. However, you can buy multiple for better organization — perfect if you like to sort your laundry at your hamper rather than at the washing machine. It can also be wall-mounted using the included adhesive stickers. Or, you can use it as-is if you don't want to risk damaging walls. The plastic material means it's extra easy to keep this type of hamper clean.