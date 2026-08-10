The End Of Bulky Laundry Baskets In 2026: Amazon's Smart Solution For Small Spaces
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Laundry is a tedious, seemingly never-ending chore. It can feel even worse if you live in a small space, overcrowded by your large laundry basket. Baskets and hampers are common and spacious, but they're not right for every home. If you need dirty laundry organization in a smaller package, a product like the Goderewild Large Collapsible Laundry Basket for $25 on Amazon can help out.
This product is a essentially a small, foldable hamper. It looks like a rectangular plastic bin with a flexible section around its middle. The bendy material lets the front section fold inwards to create a shallower bin. Folded in, the bin measures 17 ½ inches tall by 12 ½ inches wide and just shy of 5 inches deep, making it shallow enough to tuck into cabinets, corners, and other unused spaces. The depth nearly doubles to almost 9 ½ inches when it's extended. It has the capacity for around 25 liters of laundry, roughly a single load, according to the brand. The product is also available in a smaller size for really tight spaces.
The overall storage space is smaller than a typical, standing laundry basket. However, you can buy multiple for better organization — perfect if you like to sort your laundry at your hamper rather than at the washing machine. It can also be wall-mounted using the included adhesive stickers. Or, you can use it as-is if you don't want to risk damaging walls. The plastic material means it's extra easy to keep this type of hamper clean.
This collapsible, hanging laundry basket is a compact hamper alternative
Laundry hampers aren't just bulky, they're hard to keep organized too. Sorting hampers tend to be even larger and can be out of the question for small rooms. This wall-mounted laundry bin offers more flexibility to create your own sorting system in minimal space. If you have a spare wall, you can create a vertical laundry system in a bathroom, utility room, or even inside a closet door.
The bins are great to separate loads of laundry around the home. Tuck it beside a cabinet in a very small bathroom for used washcloths, put it on the counter for dirty dish towels in a kitchen, or even beside another small hamper to separate workout clothes or delicates. The brand sells versions of the bin with a mini basket attached to the front if you need further sorting, like to make sure hand-wash garments don't get mixed in with your other laundry. Because it slides onto adhesive mounting brackets, the basket is easily removable and portable to then bring your dirty laundry to the washer. You could, alternatively, line the basket and transfer your items that way.
Customer reviews are generally good for this product, and, at the time of writing, it has a 4-star rating from around 50 reviewers. Size and convenience seem to be the main draw of the bin, with one commenter saying it's a, "Perfect solution for having a laundry basket in our tiny family bathroom. We used the strong adhesive strip on the side of our vanity cabinet and hung the basket that way. The kids can reach it, it takes up minimal space, even when expanded, and even our toddler can remove it to empty it and replace it as well." Negative reviews tend to mention the included adhesive strips failing or damaging the wall. Some commenters mention using mounting strips like the Scotch-Mount Indoor Double-Sided Mounting Tape instead, or screws if you want the most secure mount.