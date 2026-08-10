What To Do If Your Landscape Beds Are Infested With Nutsedge

After spending hours carefully choosing plants to create landscape beds you love, nothing is more frustrating than seeing tufts of nutsedge popping up everywhere. While you could easily mistake it for grass, nutsedge is one of the most common lawn weeds. It's also one of the most challenging infestations to get under control. According to Dr. Manjot Sidhu, Ornamental Horticulture Specialist at UMaine Cooperative Extension, Orono, understanding how the plant infests landscape beds, removing young plants or using post-emergent herbicides, and staying on top of mulching and maintenance tasks are the best ways to kill and get rid of nutsedge for good.

"Nutsedge infests landscape beds primarily through contaminated soil, top soil, or nursery stock containing underground tubers, as well as through improper pulling that leaves rootlets behind," Dr. Sidhu told Hunker during an exclusive interview. There are two notable types that may be infesting your landscape beds: yellow nutsedge (Cyperus esculentus) and purple nutsedge (Cyperus rotundus). Both spread quickly through underground tubers and rhizomes that make it extremely difficult to remove by hand once they're established.

But that's not the only reason nutsedge is the bane of many gardeners. Along with competing for sunlight and nutrients, the noxious weed also releases chemicals into the soil that can make nearby plants struggle to grow. According to Dr. Sidhu, "It is most prominent in low-lying areas, near leaky irrigation, and in thin lawns where warm temperatures, full sun, and persistently soggy, poorly drained soils create ideal growing conditions." That makes landscape beds full of clay soil or thirsty plants particularly susceptible, especially if you're watering frequently.