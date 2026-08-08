How Long Does It Take To Repair Siding After Storm Damage?

If hail, wind, storm debris, or flooding has left your siding damaged, don't despair. Fixing it may not take as long as you think, although it depends on a few things. Some damage can be fixed in a matter of days, and there are even a few simple repairs you can do yourself. However, repairs may take longer if you need to file an insurance claim or if the damage is severe enough to warrant hiring a contractor or replacing your siding entirely.

If you're filing an insurance claim related to the damage, you'll likely need to wait until the insurance company inspects it before making repairs. This could extend the repair time by a few weeks, depending on how busy the insurer is and how quickly they can review your claim. However, if you aren't planning to submit a claim, the repair timeline depends on the extent of damage and the type of siding system your home has. Minor damage, such as dents or small cracks from hail, or a single loose or missing siding piece, can be fixed in less than a week, while more widespread cracks or larger amounts of missing siding could take several weeks, depending on whether a partial or full siding replacement is necessary. Vinyl, aluminum, and stucco siding are usually easier to repair than more complex materials like fiber cement, which can increase repair time.