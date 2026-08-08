How Long Does It Take To Repair Siding After Storm Damage?
If hail, wind, storm debris, or flooding has left your siding damaged, don't despair. Fixing it may not take as long as you think, although it depends on a few things. Some damage can be fixed in a matter of days, and there are even a few simple repairs you can do yourself. However, repairs may take longer if you need to file an insurance claim or if the damage is severe enough to warrant hiring a contractor or replacing your siding entirely.
If you're filing an insurance claim related to the damage, you'll likely need to wait until the insurance company inspects it before making repairs. This could extend the repair time by a few weeks, depending on how busy the insurer is and how quickly they can review your claim. However, if you aren't planning to submit a claim, the repair timeline depends on the extent of damage and the type of siding system your home has. Minor damage, such as dents or small cracks from hail, or a single loose or missing siding piece, can be fixed in less than a week, while more widespread cracks or larger amounts of missing siding could take several weeks, depending on whether a partial or full siding replacement is necessary. Vinyl, aluminum, and stucco siding are usually easier to repair than more complex materials like fiber cement, which can increase repair time.
Is it faster to fix it yourself?
Waiting for insurers can be frustrating, and finding a contractor to fix storm damage can take a while. You may want to speed things up by running to the store, grabbing some supplies, and doing it yourself. This may be faster—but not always. DIY repairs may cause more problems in the long run, potentially extending the overall repair time. If the damage is quite small, you may be able to fix it quickly. You can repair cracks in wood siding, for example, with wood filler or epoxy in just a few minutes, although it takes longer than that to dry.
However, an improper repair could lead to more time spent on your siding in the long run. If hail punched holes in the siding and your DIY repairs aren't done properly, for example, they could fail, leaving your home exposed to rain. You may end up needing to call in a professional anyway, but now you're out the time and money spent attempting to do it yourself. Plus, experienced professionals may be able to spot other damage before it worsens, saving you time and stress in the long run. You can help mitigate the problem while you wait by covering the area with a tarp to prevent wind and rain from making the damage worse. If the reason you're hesitant to hire a professional is nerves rather than frustration, getting tips on how to interview a contractor may help.