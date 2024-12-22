How To Repair Cracks In Wood Siding To Give Your Exterior The Refresh It Needs
Wood siding can be a great choice for a home, but as time passes, cracks can develop and large holes may even appear. This could result from temperature fluctuations, moisture, pest problems, or natural aging. These blemishes can make the appearance of your home suffer and aren't ideal if you want to maintain that curb appeal. The cracks aren't just unsightly, however. They can make matters worse as time goes on. Insects can find their way inside the cracks, while water and moisture can also seep in and cause further structural damage.
Calling a professional isn't a bad idea if there's extensive siding damage. However, there's quite a bit that you can do on your own to improve the situation using just a few tools and products. When repairing a crack, much of your task will rely on knowing how to choose and use wood fillers. To fix a wood siding crack, grab a wood filler that's meant for exterior use as well as a putty knife and sandpaper. This Van Votz exterior wood filler comes in a variety of colors to match your siding. Speaking of, you'll also likely still want to use paint or stain to cover the affected spot and ensure it matches the surrounding wood. With these tools, you can fill the crack and give your home's exterior the refresh it needs.
Using wood filler to fix a crack in your siding like a pro
The first step to fixing a crack is to clean the area in and around the crack. A wire brush can be useful for doing this. You can also remove any dirt that's present using water, but let the wood dry thoroughly before you do anything else. Next, you can apply the wood filler to the crack. Alternatively, you can use paintable caulk made of latex, especially if it's a smaller crack. After this step, do some leveling with the putty knife to ensure the area looks uniform and sand everything to smooth it out. Once you've finished, spend some time staining or painting the exterior wood siding where you filled in the crack to get a cohesive appearance.
While this simple method will work well in many cases, it's only suitable for wood cracks that are particularly thin and small. As a rule of thumb, only use it for cracks that are less ¹⁄₁₆ of an inch. If there is a large crack or hole or if the wood is rotting, then you should consider making full replacements of the affected boards instead. Remember that any home exterior can be transformed with enough effort, but some projects are tougher than others. Consider getting help from a professional if you don't feel confident taking on the project yourself.