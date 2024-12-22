How To Repair Cracks In Wood Siding To Give Your Exterior The Refresh It Needs

Wood siding can be a great choice for a home, but as time passes, cracks can develop and large holes may even appear. This could result from temperature fluctuations, moisture, pest problems, or natural aging. These blemishes can make the appearance of your home suffer and aren't ideal if you want to maintain that curb appeal. The cracks aren't just unsightly, however. They can make matters worse as time goes on. Insects can find their way inside the cracks, while water and moisture can also seep in and cause further structural damage.

Calling a professional isn't a bad idea if there's extensive siding damage. However, there's quite a bit that you can do on your own to improve the situation using just a few tools and products. When repairing a crack, much of your task will rely on knowing how to choose and use wood fillers. To fix a wood siding crack, grab a wood filler that's meant for exterior use as well as a putty knife and sandpaper. This Van Votz exterior wood filler comes in a variety of colors to match your siding. Speaking of, you'll also likely still want to use paint or stain to cover the affected spot and ensure it matches the surrounding wood. With these tools, you can fill the crack and give your home's exterior the refresh it needs.