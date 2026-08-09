No More Asphalt Shingles: This Eco-Friendly Roofing Alternative Is Gaining Popularity

Asphalt shingles have dominated American roofs — and landfills — for years. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that asphalt shingles alone create over 13 million tons of construction and demolition debris annually. And it arrived at this data point nearly a decade ago in 2015! But with climate concerns mounting and landfill square footage shrinking, many homeowners are looking for roofing alternatives that won't be as damaging to the environment. The eco-friendly roofing choice currently winning this race is metal roofing, according to Oren Levy, the founder of Gesh Group.

Elaborating on why homeowners are shifting away from asphalt shingles in his exclusive interview with Hunker, Levy states, "Asphalt shingles don't last as long and usually end up in landfills when they're replaced." Indeed, BASF conducted a study which found that over 35% of roofers were concerned about their environmental impact. As they rarely last beyond 20 years, they require frequent replacements, though the worst parts are that they're rarely recycled and may even contain formaldehyde. Moreover, notes Levy, "They can also create runoff as they break down over time, which is why you see LID plans to retain water on site." LID, or low impact development plans, involve practices designed to retain stormwater rather than channeling it away through pipes.

Metal roofs, in contrast, have an average life of 40 to 70 years. So, they're more sustainable, delay replacements by decades, and are fully recyclable. "Metal roofs last much longer, can often be recycled, and are a more environmentally friendly choice overall," asserts our experts.